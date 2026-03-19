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Indian equity markets are set for a sharply weak start on Thursday, with benchmark indices trading deep in the red during the pre-open session as global risk aversion and elevated crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 75,300, crashing more than 1,400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 23,350, taking a hit of a little over 400 points, as of 9:15 AM.

The negative opening follows a three-day recovery in the previous sessions, as investors turn cautious amid persistent geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices. At around 9:07 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex was at 75,504, down 1,199.19 points, while the Nifty50 stood at 23,197, lower by 580 points, signalling a gap-down opening for domestic equities.

On the Sensex, NTPC emerged as the solo winner, while the laggards included HDFC Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, Eternal, and M&M.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Bank led across a sea of red and tanked 2.88 per cent. Sectorally, the Realty and Private Bank indices dominated with losses of 3.36 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively.

Crude Oil Spike Weighs On Sentiment

The sharp fall in equities came alongside a surge in global oil prices. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 3.77 per cent to $111.4 per barrel, raising concerns for oil-importing economies like India.

“Brent crude has shot up to $111. This is bad news for oil and gas importers like India. If Brent remains above $110 for an extended period of time, that will have negative implications for India’s macros,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd.

He added that markets have been highly volatile in response to developments related to geopolitical tensions and crude price movements.

Weak Global Cues Add To Pressure

Global markets remained under pressure, further dampening investor confidence. Asian indices, including South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, were trading significantly lower.

US markets had also ended sharply lower in the previous session, reflecting a broader risk-off mood among global investors.

“Sentiment has weakened significantly following a sharp surge in crude oil prices, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and reported attacks on key energy infrastructure have intensified concerns over supply disruptions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Persistent FII Selling Signals Risk-Off Mood

On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to pare exposure, offloading equities worth Rs 2,714.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, provided some support to the market, buying stocks worth Rs 3,253.03 crore.

Ponmudi added that sustained FII selling reflects a clear risk-off stance, with continued capital outflows weighing on overall market stability.

Markets Extend Winning Run On Wednesday

On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended nearly 1 per cent higher, extending their gains for the third consecutive session, supported by a slight easing in crude oil prices and firm global cues.

The 30-share Sensex advanced 633.29 points, or 0.83 per cent, to close at 76,704.13. During the session, it surged as much as 929.38 points, or 1.22 per cent, to hit an intra-day high of 77,000.22.

The NSE Nifty climbed 196.65 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 23,777.80.

The rebound was broad-based, driven by a mix of short covering and value buying across sectors. Information technology, realty and auto stocks led the recovery, while midcap and smallcap stocks also witnessed strong buying interest.