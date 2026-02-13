From Seva Teerth, PM Modi Clears PM RAHAT, Doubles Funds For Farm And Startup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In the first set of decisions taken after shifting to Seva Teerth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed key files aimed at advancing what the government described as the spirit of Seva. The measures are intended to benefit farmers, women, youth and vulnerable citizens.

Among the major announcements were the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme, the expansion of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, a significant increase in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and the approval of Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

PM RAHAT Scheme: Cashless Treatment Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

The Prime Minister approved the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme.

Under the initiative, accident victims will receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The scheme aims to ensure that no life is lost due to the absence of immediate medical assistance.

Target Of Lakhpati Didis Doubled To 6 Crore

The government has crossed the milestone of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline.

The Prime Minister has now set a new target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, effectively doubling both the scale and ambition of the programme.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Raised To Rs 2 Lakh Crore

In a move to strengthen the agriculture value chain, the Prime Minister approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

The enhancement is aimed at supporting infrastructure development across the farming sector.

Startup India Fund Of Funds 2.0 With Rs 10,000 Crore Corpus

To bolster India’s innovation ecosystem, particularly in deep tech, early-stage ventures, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the Prime Minister cleared the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

The new fund will have a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore and is positioned to support the next phase of innovation-driven growth.