HomeNewsIndiaFrom Seva Teerth, PM Modi Clears PM RAHAT, Doubles Funds For Farm And Startup

From Seva Teerth, PM Modi Clears PM RAHAT, Doubles Funds For Farm And Startup

The government has crossed the milestone of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the first set of decisions taken after shifting to Seva Teerth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed key files aimed at advancing what the government described as the spirit of Seva. The measures are intended to benefit farmers, women, youth and vulnerable citizens.

Among the major announcements were the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme, the expansion of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, a significant increase in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and the approval of Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

PM RAHAT Scheme: Cashless Treatment Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

The Prime Minister approved the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme.

Under the initiative, accident victims will receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The scheme aims to ensure that no life is lost due to the absence of immediate medical assistance.

Target Of Lakhpati Didis Doubled To 6 Crore

The government has crossed the milestone of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline.

The Prime Minister has now set a new target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, effectively doubling both the scale and ambition of the programme.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Raised To Rs 2 Lakh Crore

In a move to strengthen the agriculture value chain, the Prime Minister approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

The enhancement is aimed at supporting infrastructure development across the farming sector.

Startup India Fund Of Funds 2.0 With Rs 10,000 Crore Corpus

To bolster India’s innovation ecosystem, particularly in deep tech, early-stage ventures, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the Prime Minister cleared the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

The new fund will have a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore and is positioned to support the next phase of innovation-driven growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PM RAHAT scheme?

The PM RAHAT scheme provides accident victims with cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Its goal is to prevent loss of life due to lack of immediate medical aid.

What is the new target for the Lakhpati Didi initiative?

The target for Lakhpati Didis has been doubled to 6 crore by March 2029. This expands the program's scale and ambition.

How has the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund been increased?

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund's outlay has been doubled from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. This aims to enhance infrastructure development in the farming sector.

What is Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0?

Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 has a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. It aims to support innovation in areas like deep tech and advanced manufacturing.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
PM Modi Seva Teerth PM RAHAT Farm And Startup Funds
