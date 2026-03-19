The BJP has announced its second list of 39 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, following an earlier list of 47 nominees.
Kerala Election 2026: BJP Unveils 2nd List; 39 More Candidates Named As Poll Battle Heats Up
BJP releases second Kerala candidate list with 39 names, expanding its poll push as top leaders meet to finalise strategy.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 by announcing its second list of candidates, naming 39 nominees across key constituencies in the state.
The decision was finalised at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee chaired by Nitin Nabin. The high-level meeting was attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.
BJP Second Candidate List For Kerala
The newly list includes candidates across constituencies such as Kasaragod, Kalliasseri, Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Thalassery, and Kuthuparamba, reflecting a strong focus on northern Kerala. Prominent names include Ashwini M.L. from Kasaragod, A.V. Sanil Kumar from Kalliasseri, and N. Haridas from Taliparamba.
The party has also fielded candidates in politically significant seats like Manjeri, Malappuram, Vengara, and Tirur, indicating an attempt to expand its footprint in regions where it has traditionally faced stiff competition.
- Kasaragod - Smt. Ashwini M.L.
- Kalliasseri - Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar
- Taliparamba - Shri N. Haridas
- Dharmadam - Shri K. Ranjith
- Thalassery - Shri O. Nidheesh
- Kuthuparamba - Adv. Shijilal
- Mattannur - Shri Biju Elakkuzhi
- Kalpetta - Shri Prasanth Malavayal
- Kondotty - Shri P. Subrahmanian
- Emad - Adv. N. Sreeprakash
- Manjeri - Smt. Pathmasree M
- Perinthalmanna - Adv. K.P. Baburaj
- Mankada - Shri Lijoy Paul
- Malappuram - Smt. Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar
- Vengara - Shri Jayakrishnan V.N.
- Vallikkunnu - Shri M. Preman Master
- Tirurangadi - Shri Riju C. Raghav
- Tanur - Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal
- Tirur - Shri K. Narayanan Master
- Thavanur - Shri Ravi Thelath
- Thrithala - Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master
- Pattambi - Adv. P. Manoj
- Kongad (SC) - Smt. Renu Suresh
- Tarur (SC) - Shri Suresh Babu
- Chittur - Shri Pranesh Rajendran
- Alathur - Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar
- Guruvayoor - Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan
- Ollur - Shri Bijoy Thomas
- Wadakkanchery - Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu
- Nattika (SC)- Shri C.C. Mukundan
BJP releases second list of 39 candidates for Keralam Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/dhstSvIco2— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026
Momentum Builds After First List Announcement
The second list follows the BJP’s earlier announcement of 47 candidates, which included key names such as state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom and Union Minister of State George Kurian from Kanjirappally. The party’s strategy appears to be aimed at maximising its presence across the state, with plans to contest between 90 and 100 seats in the 140-member assembly. Its allies—including Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), Twenty-20, and Kamaraj Congress—are expected to contest the remaining constituencies.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Bharatiya Janata Party doing to prepare for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026?
Who attended the meeting where the second list of candidates was finalized?
The Central Election Committee meeting was chaired by Nitin Nabin and attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Which regions of Kerala is the BJP focusing on with its second list of candidates?
The second list includes candidates in constituencies like Kasaragod, Kalliasseri, and Taliparamba, indicating a strong focus on northern Kerala.
How many seats does the BJP plan to contest in the Kerala Assembly elections?
The BJP plans to contest between 90 and 100 seats in the 140-member assembly, with its allies contesting the remaining constituencies.