Kerala Election 2026: BJP Unveils 2nd List; 39 More Candidates Named As Poll Battle Heats Up

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The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 by announcing its second list of candidates, naming 39 nominees across key constituencies in the state.

The decision was finalised at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee chaired by Nitin Nabin. The high-level meeting was attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

BJP Second Candidate List For Kerala

The newly list includes candidates across constituencies such as Kasaragod, Kalliasseri, Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Thalassery, and Kuthuparamba, reflecting a strong focus on northern Kerala. Prominent names include Ashwini M.L. from Kasaragod, A.V. Sanil Kumar from Kalliasseri, and N. Haridas from Taliparamba.

The party has also fielded candidates in politically significant seats like Manjeri, Malappuram, Vengara, and Tirur, indicating an attempt to expand its footprint in regions where it has traditionally faced stiff competition.

Kasaragod - Smt. Ashwini M.L. Kalliasseri - Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar Taliparamba - Shri N. Haridas Dharmadam - Shri K. Ranjith Thalassery - Shri O. Nidheesh Kuthuparamba - Adv. Shijilal Mattannur - Shri Biju Elakkuzhi Kalpetta - Shri Prasanth Malavayal Kondotty - Shri P. Subrahmanian Emad - Adv. N. Sreeprakash Manjeri - Smt. Pathmasree M Perinthalmanna - Adv. K.P. Baburaj Mankada - Shri Lijoy Paul Malappuram - Smt. Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar Vengara - Shri Jayakrishnan V.N. Vallikkunnu - Shri M. Preman Master Tirurangadi - Shri Riju C. Raghav Tanur - Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal Tirur - Shri K. Narayanan Master Thavanur - Shri Ravi Thelath Thrithala - Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master Pattambi - Adv. P. Manoj Kongad (SC) - Smt. Renu Suresh Tarur (SC) - Shri Suresh Babu Chittur - Shri Pranesh Rajendran Alathur - Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar Guruvayoor - Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan Ollur - Shri Bijoy Thomas Wadakkanchery - Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu Nattika (SC)- Shri C.C. Mukundan

BJP releases second list of 39 candidates for Keralam Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/dhstSvIco2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026



Momentum Builds After First List Announcement

The second list follows the BJP’s earlier announcement of 47 candidates, which included key names such as state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom and Union Minister of State George Kurian from Kanjirappally. The party’s strategy appears to be aimed at maximising its presence across the state, with plans to contest between 90 and 100 seats in the 140-member assembly. Its allies—including Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), Twenty-20, and Kamaraj Congress—are expected to contest the remaining constituencies.