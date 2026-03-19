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HomeElectionKerala Election 2026: BJP Unveils 2nd List; 39 More Candidates Named As Poll Battle Heats Up

Kerala Election 2026: BJP Unveils 2nd List; 39 More Candidates Named As Poll Battle Heats Up

BJP releases second Kerala candidate list with 39 names, expanding its poll push as top leaders meet to finalise strategy.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 by announcing its second list of candidates, naming 39 nominees across key constituencies in the state.

The decision was finalised at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee chaired by Nitin Nabin. The high-level meeting was attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

BJP Second Candidate List For Kerala

The newly list includes candidates across constituencies such as Kasaragod, Kalliasseri, Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Thalassery, and Kuthuparamba, reflecting a strong focus on northern Kerala. Prominent names include Ashwini M.L. from Kasaragod, A.V. Sanil Kumar from Kalliasseri, and N. Haridas from Taliparamba.

The party has also fielded candidates in politically significant seats like Manjeri, Malappuram, Vengara, and Tirur, indicating an attempt to expand its footprint in regions where it has traditionally faced stiff competition.

  1. Kasaragod - Smt. Ashwini M.L.
  2. Kalliasseri - Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar
  3. Taliparamba - Shri N. Haridas
  4. Dharmadam - Shri K. Ranjith
  5. Thalassery - Shri O. Nidheesh
  6. Kuthuparamba - Adv. Shijilal
  7. Mattannur - Shri Biju Elakkuzhi
  8. Kalpetta - Shri Prasanth Malavayal
  9. Kondotty - Shri P. Subrahmanian
  10. Emad - Adv. N. Sreeprakash
  11. Manjeri - Smt. Pathmasree M
  12. Perinthalmanna - Adv. K.P. Baburaj
  13. Mankada - Shri Lijoy Paul
  14. Malappuram - Smt. Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar
  15. Vengara - Shri Jayakrishnan V.N.
  16. Vallikkunnu - Shri M. Preman Master
  17. Tirurangadi - Shri Riju C. Raghav
  18. Tanur - Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal
  19. Tirur - Shri K. Narayanan Master
  20. Thavanur - Shri Ravi Thelath
  21. Thrithala - Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master
  22. Pattambi - Adv. P. Manoj
  23. Kongad (SC) - Smt. Renu Suresh
  24. Tarur (SC) - Shri Suresh Babu
  25. Chittur - Shri Pranesh Rajendran
  26. Alathur - Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar
  27. Guruvayoor - Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan
  28. Ollur - Shri Bijoy Thomas
  29. Wadakkanchery - Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu
  30. Nattika (SC)- Shri C.C. Mukundan

 


Momentum Builds After First List Announcement

The second list follows the BJP’s earlier announcement of 47 candidates, which included key names such as state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom and Union Minister of State George Kurian from Kanjirappally. The party’s strategy appears to be aimed at maximising its presence across the state, with plans to contest between 90 and 100 seats in the 140-member assembly. Its allies—including Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), Twenty-20, and Kamaraj Congress—are expected to contest the remaining constituencies.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Bharatiya Janata Party doing to prepare for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026?

The BJP has announced its second list of 39 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, following an earlier list of 47 nominees.

Who attended the meeting where the second list of candidates was finalized?

The Central Election Committee meeting was chaired by Nitin Nabin and attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Which regions of Kerala is the BJP focusing on with its second list of candidates?

The second list includes candidates in constituencies like Kasaragod, Kalliasseri, and Taliparamba, indicating a strong focus on northern Kerala.

How many seats does the BJP plan to contest in the Kerala Assembly elections?

The BJP plans to contest between 90 and 100 seats in the 140-member assembly, with its allies contesting the remaining constituencies.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026
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