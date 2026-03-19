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HomeNewsWorldWho Is Kenny Patel? Indian Man Wanted By FBI In US-Wide Mail And Wire Fraud Scheme

Who Is Kenny Patel? Indian Man Wanted By FBI In US-Wide Mail And Wire Fraud Scheme

Patel allegedly coerced people into transferring large sums of money, often in the form of cash or prepaid debit cards. These funds were then sent to various addresses across the United States.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday announced a manhunt for Indian national Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel for his alleged involvement in a nationwide fraud scheme that targeted multiple victims between 2017 and 2021.

In a post on X, FBI stated that Patel is believed to be around 35 years old and may be residing in or travelling between the US states of Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Who Is Kenny Patel And What Did He Do?

Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel or Kenny Patel is an Indian national, who is now wanted in the United States for his alleged involvement in a mail and wire fraud conspiracy.

He reportedly worked as a fuel station attendant during this period in which he defrauded the people. 

According to FBI, Patel allegedly coerced victims into transferring large sums of money, often in the form of cash or prepaid debit cards. These funds were then sent to various addresses across the United States.

Investigators say the scheme involved contacting victims over the phone and misleading them into believing that their personal information or identities were linked to criminal activities. 

Arrest Warrant And Charges

A federal arrest warrant was issued against Patel on June 22, 2023, by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky in London, Kentucky. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Authorities have classified Patel as a fugitive and are urging the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

The FBI has requested that tips be shared with the nearest FBI office or the closest US embassy or consulate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel?

Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, is an Indian national wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a nationwide fraud scheme.

What is Kenny Patel accused of doing?

Patel is accused of participating in a mail and wire fraud conspiracy between 2017 and 2021, allegedly coercing victims into transferring large sums of money.

Where is Kenny Patel believed to be?

The FBI believes Patel, who is around 35 years old, may be residing in or traveling between Illinois and Pennsylvania in the US.

What charges does Kenny Patel face?

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Patel, charging him with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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