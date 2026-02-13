Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaModi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support

Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic and inclusive Bangladesh and expressed his eagerness to strengthen bilateral relations and shared development goals with the new leadership.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 09:58 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Tarique Rahman after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a decisive victory in the country’s parliamentary elections.

In a message posted on X, Modi conveyed his “warm congratulations” to Rahman for leading the BNP to victory, calling the outcome a reflection of the Bangladeshi people’s faith in his leadership.

“This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” the Prime Minister wrote.

India Reaffirms Support

Modi underscored India’s continued commitment to supporting a “democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh”, signalling New Delhi’s readiness to engage with the incoming leadership in Dhaka.

He added that he looked forward to working with Rahman to further strengthen the two countries’ multifaceted relationship and advance shared development goals.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Bangladesh Elections Bangladesh News Tarique Rahman
