Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Tarique Rahman after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a decisive victory in the country’s parliamentary elections.

In a message posted on X, Modi conveyed his “warm congratulations” to Rahman for leading the BNP to victory, calling the outcome a reflection of the Bangladeshi people’s faith in his leadership.

“This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” the Prime Minister wrote.

India Reaffirms Support

Modi underscored India’s continued commitment to supporting a “democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh”, signalling New Delhi’s readiness to engage with the incoming leadership in Dhaka.

He added that he looked forward to working with Rahman to further strengthen the two countries’ multifaceted relationship and advance shared development goals.