'Modi And Trump Think Alike': US Envoy Sergio Gor On The Leaders' Bond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi-Trump personal rapport anchors India-US bilateral relations.

US Ambassador Gor confirms strong ties, dismissing strain suggestions.

Leaders share hands-on governance style; Trump eager to visit India.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said the personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump continues to serve as the foundation of India-US ties, describing both leaders as hands-on, results-oriented and united by a similar approach to governance.

In an exclusive interview with IANS at the White House, Gor dismissed suggestions of any strain in bilateral ties and said the relationship between the two countries remained on a strong footing.

"I think we're in a great place," Gor said when asked about the current state of India-US relations.

'Modi-Trump Relationship Is A Key Anchor'

Gor said the friendship between the two leaders has remained consistent over the years and continues to provide stability to the broader bilateral relationship.

"One of the big anchors to that relationship is the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister that has always remained strong."

"The President and Prime Minister are great friends, and that's something that goes back years ago, and it's something that will continue to go years ahead."

He added that maintaining regular engagement between New Delhi and Washington has been one of his priorities.

"My goal has been, since arriving there, to ensure that the two sides are regularly speaking and moving the ball forward, and we're able to identify these win-win situations for both of our countries," he said.

'Fantastic' Meeting In France

Recalling the recent meeting between Trump and Modi in France, Gor said he was present during the discussions, which covered several aspects of the bilateral relationship.

"We had a fantastic meeting. It was very warm, over an hour together," he said.

"They covered a lot of aspects, including, of course, trade, and some defence issues. It was a very productive meeting."

'They Think Alike'

Gor attributed the close relationship between the two leaders to their similar leadership styles.

"He is incredibly dynamic. He's incredibly hands-on, and he's results-driven," Gor said of Prime Minister Modi.

"In a way, I see a lot of similarities between him and President Trump, because they both love being hands-on and getting things done and accomplishing things fast."

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"The Prime Minister wants something done, he moves on it. The President is the same way."

"I think that's one of the core anchors of their relationship, is they think alike. They want to deliver."

Trump's Warmth Towards India

Asked about President Trump's outlook on India, Gor said the US President continues to hold both India and Prime Minister Modi in high regard.

"The President's very warm on India," he said.

"Our relationship with India is very deep. It goes back a long time."

"He's always talked about the Prime Minister being a great friend of his personally."

Gor added that Trump still recalls his first visit to India with admiration.

"He reminds me of his first trip to India and the vibrancy that he saw there. It's something that he's never forgotten."

'When Am I Coming?'

The ambassador also indicated that Trump remains eager to visit India following an invitation from Prime Minister Modi.

"I just left the President (after meeting him in the Oval Office of the White House)," Gor said.

"One of the things the President asked about is, 'So when am I coming?' He's very keen to come. The Prime Minister invited him."

Focus On Expanding Cooperation

The personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has been a defining feature of India-US relations during both leaders' time in office.

Their engagements have focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, technology and the Indo-Pacific, while also expanding people-to-people ties between the world's two largest democracies.

According to Gor, both countries continue to deepen collaboration across economic, security and technological sectors while maintaining regular engagement at the highest political level.

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