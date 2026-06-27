Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government officially named six military personnel killed in Operation Sindoor.

Opposition questioned Defence Minister's past statement denying operation casualties.

Defence Ministry clarified minister's remarks were taken out of specific context.

A fresh political controversy has erupted after the government officially disclosed the names of six Indian military personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor, prompting the opposition to question Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks in Parliament last year.

The six personnel, five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force, have been honoured at the National War Memorial, where their names have been inscribed on the Roll of Honour. The move marks the first formal public acknowledgement of fatalities suffered by the Indian armed forces during the operation.

Congress Questions Rajnath Singh's Earlier Statement

Following the disclosure, the Congress accused the government of withholding information and circulated a video of Rajnath Singh's speech in Parliament, alleging that the Centre had "misled the nation and concealed the martyrdom from the nation."

The controversy centres on remarks made by the Defence Minister during a 16-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha on July 28, 2025.

Responding to questions during the debate, Singh had said: "If you want to ask the question, then ask whether any of our brave soldiers were harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed."

Sharing the clip, the Congress wrote, "Nation will not forgive Narendra Modi."

Defence Ministry Says Remarks Taken Out Of Context

The Ministry of Defence rejected the opposition's allegations, saying Rajnath Singh's speech had been selectively quoted and presented without context.

"Certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri's address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025. These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor. These are deliberately misleading and factually incorrect," the ministry said in a statement.

It further added: "Those who have sought to construct a controversy out of Raksha Mantri's Parliamentary address have done so by deliberately ignoring the full context of his remarks."

What Rajnath Singh Was Referring To

Clarifying the minister's statement, the Defence Ministry said Singh's remarks were specifically intended to counter reports claiming that Indian Air Force pilots had been killed during the operation.

"It was in direct reference to this specific and mischievous narrative that the Raksha Mantri made the statement in question. His remarks were, therefore, a targeted and contextually specific response to a falsehood that was gaining dangerous traction at that moment," the ministry said.

Opposition Demands Clarification In Parliament

Congress leader Manish Tewari questioned whether the Defence Minister had been unaware of the facts while addressing Parliament.

"@rajnathsingh ji during the debate on Operation Sindoor said that no harm was caused to any Indian Solider during operation Sindoor. Was he oblivious of the facts when he addressed Parliament ? 13 months later Government releases names of six soldier killed during Operation Sindhoor, namely Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.," Tewari posted on X.

He said that if there were additional facts, the government should place them before Parliament during the upcoming monsoon session.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also questioned whether Singh lacked information or knowingly misled Parliament.

"Either Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware, when addressing Parliament, that six soldiers had already been martyred. If that is the case, it raises a grave question mark over the minister, who lacks knowledge of the very ministry he leads. Or else, he knew the truth and yet chose to mislead Parliament. That is even more serious, because it proves that this government lies to the nation--oaths and all--in the temple of democracy. Whichever is true, some facts remain unchanged," Khera said.

Government Publicly Honours Six Personnel

The government on Friday officially revealed the identities of six military personnel killed during Operation Sindoor by publishing their names in the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website and inscribing them at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The six personnel are:

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade

Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra, 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, 5 Field Regiment

Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik, 851 Light Regiment

Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, 237 Field Workshop Company

Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal, 39 Wing

The publication of the names marks the first official public acknowledgement of the fatalities suffered by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor and has triggered renewed political debate over the government's earlier public messaging on the operation.