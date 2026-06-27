Pakistan: Explosion, Heavy Gunfire Reported In Karachi; 3 Killed Including Suicide Bomber

Pakistan Terrorist Attack Live: An explosion followed by gunfire was reported in Pakistan's commercial capital, Karachi, on Saturday, triggering a major security response. Two army personnel were killed, while one terrorist was confirmed dead after blowing himself up in a suicide attack.

According to sources cited by Al Jazeera, the blast occurred near a gate leading to the offices of the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force.

Local media reported that the area is located close to several universities and the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Attack Carried Out By Suicide Bomber

According to preliminary information, the attackers first carried out a suicide (fidayeen) attack, triggering a powerful explosion. This was followed by an exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and Pakistani security forces, which was still underway at the time of reporting.

Sindh Police have clarified that the terrorist attack in Karachi targeted a compound belonging to the Pakistan Rangers, not the Frontier Corps as initially reported.

The police also confirmed that the security personnel killed in the attack were members of the Pakistan Rangers.

Earlier, local authorities had stated that the assault took place at a Frontier Corps compound. However, Sindh Police later issued a clarification, explaining that the confusion arose because the Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps compounds are located adjacent to each other.

The incident took place near Musafir City Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar 5.

Following the incident, special security units, including the Rapid Response Force and police commandos, were rushed to the spot. Police and paramilitary personnel have cordoned off the area as security operations continue.

Injured Taken To Hospital

Local authorities have confirmed that all the six injured were rushed to hospital in Edhi ambulances. The injured paramilitary personnel have been admitted to the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) for treatment.

Security forces have launched an operation, and the gunbattle between the Pakistani Army and the attackers continues. Sources told Al Jazeera that clashes were ongoing in the vicinity, though authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.