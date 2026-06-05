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HomeNewsIndiaCarry Tiranga, Apply Sunscreen: Cockroach Janta Party Issues Do's And Don'ts Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Carry Tiranga, Apply Sunscreen: Cockroach Janta Party Issues Do's And Don'ts Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Ahead of its June 6 Jantar Mantar protest, the Cockroach Janta Party issued guidelines urging supporters to carry Tirangas, stay hydrated, record events and demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP announces first protest at Jantar Mantar June 6.
  • Protesters demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
  • Guidelines advise peaceful conduct, hydration, and recording the event.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is set to hold its first protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, has issued a list of do's and don'ts for participants. The guidelines include carrying the Tiranga, applying sunscreen, staying hydrated, and recording the protest on social media.

Amid growing attention around the self-styled movement, young protesters in Thane recently staged a flash mob inspired by the CJP. The group is now preparing for what it describes as a major demonstration in the national capital and has asked supporters to gather at Parliament Street Police Station near Jantar Mantar at 9 am on June 6.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he is "on his way to India."

Dipke had earlier urged supporters on X to gather at Delhi airport. However, in a subsequent post, he asked people not to head to the airport, saying it could create inconvenience and disrupt public movement.

In a post on X, the party shared detailed instructions for protesters.

"6 June, 9 am — Milte hain kal fellow cockroaches. Dharmendra Pradhan ka isteefa le kar rahenge! Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution. Get ready to swarm the streets of Delhi with peaceful and loving dissent," the post said.

It added: "But remember what to do and what NOT to do. All eyes are on us."

What Protest Organiser Said?

The CJP asked participants to assemble at 9 am at Parliament Street Police Station before proceeding to Jantar Mantar. Organisers have urged attendees to carry the national flag and a book, stating that the objective of the demonstration is to reform the Indian education system.

The protest guidelines encourage participants to record the event and livestream it on social media platforms. Attendees have also been advised to report any miscreants to the police rather than engaging with them directly.

The organisers have stressed that the protest should remain peaceful, democratic and disciplined. Participants have been asked to stay hydrated, wear caps, apply sunscreen and cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

The poster also advises protesters to attend in groups or with family members, avoid confrontations with trolls or provocateurs, and offer flowers to police personnel as a gesture of appreciation.

Among the key demands highlighted in the poster is a call for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Do's

  • Reach Parliament Street Police Station near Jantar Mantar at 9 am on June 6.
  • Carry the national flag and a book to support the cause of education and equal opportunity.
  • Document the protest responsibly and peacefully, including through social media.
  • Report any suspicious or disruptive behaviour to the police immediately.
  • Stay prepared for the weather, remain hydrated, wear a cap and apply sunscreen. "We must collaborate with the sun," the party said.

Don'ts

  • Avoid attending alone if possible. The party said the movement is stronger when supporters arrive in groups and encouraged people to come with family members.
  • Do not throw flowers. Instead, offer them to police personnel as a gesture of appreciation. "Bring flowers and hand them to the police. Thank them for caring for our youth's future," the party said.
  • Do not engage with trolls or provocateurs, whom the group described as "professionals."
  • Do not arrive hungry. "Eat before you arrive, revolution requires breakfast," the party said.

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest?

The protest aims to reform the Indian education system and demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Organisers stress that the demonstration should be peaceful and disciplined.

Where and when will the CJP protest be held?

The protest is set for June 6, starting at 9 am. Participants are instructed to gather at Parliament Street Police Station near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Protest DHarmendra Pradhan Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest Dharmendra Pradhan Resign
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