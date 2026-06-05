PM Modi Hits Out At ‘Pessimists’, Slams Critics Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised what he described as “pessimists” who mock the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, while warning that the world was passing through a phase of unprecedented crises driven by wars, fuel volatility and energy disruptions.

Addressing an event in Surat, Gujarat, PM Modi said, “There are some pessimists in the country today who constantly mock the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. They consistently belittle this resolve of the nation. These are the people who have always kept India dependent on other nations; they forget that a country dependent on others can never attain the heights of development it truly deserves.”

‘This Decade Is Proving To Be A Decade Of Disasters’

The Prime Minister said the world had been witnessing one major crisis after another in recent years.

“The world is going through a phase of unprecedented challenges. Some time ago, I had said that this decade is proving to be a decade of disasters for the world,” he said.

Referring to the impact of global conflicts and disruptions, PM Modi added, “In recent times, we have witnessed one global disaster after another. First, there was the massive crisis caused by COVID-19; then wars broke out in various places, and a severe energy crisis has thrown the entire world into disarray.”

He also pointed to instability in global fuel markets and supply chains.

“Petrol prices across the globe are witnessing constant fluctuations, and gas supply chains are collapsing,” he said.

PM Says India Facing Challenges ‘With Strength’

Despite the global uncertainty, PM Modi said India had shown resilience through collective national effort.

“It gives me great satisfaction that, through the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians, the country is facing every such crisis with strength,” he said.

During his address, the Prime Minister also delivered a message centred on development and perseverance.

“Aap do kadam challenge mai teen kadam chalne ke liye taiyaar hu, rukna aur thakna humein manzoor nahi hai,” he said.

He concluded by extending greetings for the development projects launched during the visit and said, “Isi aawam ke sath ek baar fir vikas pariyojanaon ke liye bohot bohot shubhkamnaein, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Mataram.”

PM Visits L&T’s Hazira Facility

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira facility in Surat, where he reviewed industrial operations and infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister toured the AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex and was briefed by company officials on manufacturing activities at the facility.

He was also shown the ‘Zorawar’ tanks and other defence equipment manufactured there. The air-transportable 25-tonne tank has been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and L&T Defence for rapid deployment, particularly along the frontier with China.

Projects Worth Rs 22,000 Crore In Gujarat And Daman

PM Modi began his day-long visit to Gujarat and Daman, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

In Surat, projects worth over Rs 18,800 crore related to roads, power and industrial infrastructure will be inaugurated or launched. These include a 200-bed ESIC Hospital in the city.

In Daman, the Prime Minister will launch projects worth around ₹2,970 crore, including a new terminal building at NAMO Airport.