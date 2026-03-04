Zohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldZohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah

Referring to the United States' invasion of Iraq, Mamdani suggested such interventions often lead to prolonged instability and humanitarian crises.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticised Iran’s leadership while also cautioning against the consequences of foreign-led regime change when asked about the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Speaking to reporters, Mamdani described the Iranian government as “brutal” and accused it of systematically repressing its own citizens. However, he stopped short of directly answering whether Iran would be better off without the Ayatollah, instead emphasising the historical consequences of wars pursued with the aim of regime change.

 
 
 
 
 
Criticism Of Iran’s Government

Responding to questions about Iran, Mamdani said the Iranian government has engaged in systematic repression of its own people. He noted that thousands of Iranians attempting to express basic forms of dissent earlier this year were killed.

Calling the Iranian leadership a “brutal government”, Mamdani said the regime’s treatment of citizens has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups and observers worldwide.

Warning Against Regime-Change War

At the same time, Mamdani warned against pursuing military intervention with the aim of removing Iran’s leadership. He said that although he may be a relatively young mayor, he is old enough to remember the devastating consequences of wars fought with the intent of regime change.

Referring to the United States’ invasion of Iraq, Mamdani suggested such interventions often lead to prolonged instability and humanitarian crises. His remarks underscored a cautious approach to military involvement while acknowledging concerns about Iran’s internal governance.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
