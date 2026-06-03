Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued As Western Disturbance Brings Relief From Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR experiences warm weather with intermittent clouds and winds.

Yellow alert issued for Thursday/Friday with expected rain and winds.

Western disturbance to bring rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Temperatures expected to stay below 40°C until June 6.

Delhi-NCR continues to experience warm weather conditions, but intermittent cloud cover and strong winds have provided residents with some relief from the intense heat. Despite favourable conditions, no rainfall was recorded anywhere in Delhi on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, forecasting rainfall accompanied by strong winds across the national capital and adjoining regions.

With rain expected over the coming days, temperatures are likely to remain below 40 degrees Celsius until June 6, offering a respite from the scorching summer conditions.

Western Disturbance Likely to Influence Weather

A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India on Wednesday, June 3, which could trigger rain and thunderstorms across Delhi.

Similar weather conditions are likely in neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The approaching weather system is expected to bring increased cloud activity and gusty winds, improving overall weather conditions in the region.

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Temperature Rises Slightly Over Past 24 Hours

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 2.

During the previous 24 hours, the city witnessed a rise of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, while minimum temperatures increased by around 2 degrees Celsius.

Across Delhi, minimum temperatures ranged between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius during the period.

Strong Winds Continue Across Delhi-NCR

South-easterly winds dominated the region over the past 24 hours, blowing at speeds of 15 to 20 kmph.

Wind gusts occasionally reached up to 30 kmph, contributing to relatively pleasant conditions despite the prevailing heat.

The breezy conditions have helped reduce the impact of heatwave-like conditions in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

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Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for Wednesday

According to the IMD, Delhi's minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to remain between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may settle between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies along with light rain and thunderstorms during the day.

Wind speeds may reach 20 to 30 kmph, while gusts during the afternoon or evening could touch 40 kmph.

IMD Advises Residents to Remain Cautious

In view of the changing weather conditions, the IMD has urged people to take necessary precautions.

Residents have been advised to avoid standing in open areas or taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms, as strong winds and lightning could lead to accidents.

The weather department has also recommended drinking plenty of water to prevent dehydration and wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothing to stay comfortable during the summer heat.