Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMajor Passport Rule Changes From Feb 15: What Applicants Must Know

Major Passport Rule Changes From Feb 15: What Applicants Must Know

Applicants are encouraged to prepare documentation carefully ahead of the 15 February implementation date to ensure compliance with the updated norms and avoid processing setbacks.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Government of India has announced a comprehensive overhaul of passport regulations set to take effect after February 15 2026, aimed at simplifying procedures, strengthening security checks and accelerating service delivery nationwide. The revised framework seeks to reduce paperwork, digitise verification systems and minimise delays that have long frustrated applicants. Officials say the changes are designed to curb fraud while ensuring faster processing. Citizens planning to apply for or renew passports have been advised to understand the updated requirements in advance to avoid rejection or disruption.

Documents & Verification

Under the revised 2026 framework, documentation norms have been streamlined to reduce duplication and physical submissions. The key changes include:

  • Aadhaar and other government-issued identification documents prioritised as primary proof of identity and address.
  • Digitised document submission to minimise in-person visits to Passport Seva Kendras.
  • Reduced list of supporting certificates to simplify compliance.
  • Strict rejection of incomplete or inaccurately uploaded applications.

A major reform concerns police verification, historically one of the slowest stages in passport issuance. The updated system introduces digital coordination between departments, enabling:

  • Faster background checks, often completed within days rather than weeks.
  • Greater use of online data-sharing between authorities.
  • Post-issue police verification in select cases, allowing passports to be dispatched before physical checks are finalised.
  • Officials maintain that while the process is quicker, security safeguards remain firmly in place.

Online Acccess & Expansion

The government’s upgraded passport portal is central to the reform drive. Enhancements are intended to make the application journey more transparent and user-friendly. Key improvements include:

  • Fully online form submission and document uploads.
  • Simplified appointment booking without intermediaries.
  • Real-time application tracking and automated status alerts.

Rules for minors have also been clarified. To ease delays in children’s applications, authorities will now more readily accept:

  • Digital birth certificates.
  • School identity cards.
  • Streamlined parental consent documentation.

In addition, the government plans to expand the number of passport centres, particularly in smaller towns and rural districts, improving geographical access to services.

The 2026 reforms aim to balance speed, security and convenience. Applicants are encouraged to prepare documentation carefully ahead of the 15 February implementation date to ensure compliance with the updated norms and avoid processing setbacks.

Related Video

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Passport Rules How To Apply For Passport In India India Passport Rules
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mass Shooting At Thailand School: Teacher Shot, Students Held Hostage
Mass Shooting At Thailand School: Teacher Shot, Students Held Hostage
India
Rahul Vs Rijiju: Lok Sabha Face-Off Over ‘Wholesale Surrender’ Remark
Rahul Vs Rijiju: Lok Sabha Face-Off Over ‘Wholesale Surrender’ Remark
India
‘Talk To Us As Equal, Not Your Servants’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over India-US Trade Deal
‘Talk To Us As Equal, Not Your Servants’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over India-US Trade Deal
Cities
Delhi Police Crack Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case: 'Tantrik' Arrested For Poisoning Victims
Delhi Police Crack Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case: 'Tantrik' Arrested For Poisoning Victims
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget