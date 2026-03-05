Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal Election 2026: Who Is Balendra Shah? The Rapper-Turned Mayor Challenging Veteran KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Election 2026: Who Is Balendra Shah? The Rapper-Turned Mayor Challenging Veteran KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Election 2026 sees Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah challenge former PM KP Sharma Oli, highlighting a youth-driven political shift in the country.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

Nepal’s 2026 national elections have captured widespread attention as the country votes in its first major polls following the Gen-Z-led uprising of 2025. At the heart of the political contest is an intriguing face-off between Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Oli, who lost power after the protests that shook the country in September 2025, has returned to the political arena. Meanwhile, Shah, widely known as Balen, has emerged as the symbol of a growing youth-driven political movement. With more than 40% of Nepal’s population under the age of 35, the election is increasingly being framed as a battle between young voters seeking change and long-established political leadership.

ALSO READ: 'Shed Trump's Blood': Iran Ayatollah Targets Israel, US President In Rare Televised Message

Who Is Balendra Shah?

Before entering politics, Balendra Shah was largely unknown outside music circles. In 2013, he gained attention as a rapper, quickly building a following through his outspoken lyrics and commentary on governance.

Nearly a decade later, Shah shocked Nepal’s political establishment. In May 2022, he contested the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate and secured a decisive victory over candidates from established political parties.

The 35-year-old leader further strengthened his popularity during the 2025 Gen-Z protests, when many young demonstrators viewed him as a potential interim leader. However, Shah publicly supported former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki for that role.

During his tenure as mayor, Shah focused on civic issues, particularly Kathmandu’s long-standing waste management challenges, helping to build an image as a reform-oriented leader.

Academically, Shah holds a civil engineering degree from Himalayan Whitehouse International College in Kathmandu and later completed a postgraduate degree in structural engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, India. He is currently pursuing a PhD in traditional infrastructure at Kathmandu University.

Controversial Remarks On India And China

(Image Source: Instagram/@trending_nepal)
(Image Source: Instagram/@trending_nepal)

Nepal’s geopolitical position between India and China often shapes its political discourse. While Nepal has historically maintained close ties with India, China has increasingly sought influence in the Himalayan nation.

In November, Shah sparked controversy after posting a strongly worded message on Facebook that criticised several global powers and domestic political parties. In the post, he wrote:

“F* America, F*** India, F*** China, F*** UML, F*** Congress, F*** RSP, F*** RPP, F*** Maobaadi. You Guys all Combined can do nothing.”**

The post was removed less than half an hour later, reportedly due to the constitutional responsibilities associated with his position as Kathmandu’s mayor.

Interestingly, only two months later, Shah joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), one of the political parties he had criticised in the same post.

Strong Support Among Youth Voters

Balendra Shah’s appeal largely stems from his strong connection with younger voters. His public persona, often seen wearing black sunglasses and a black coat, has become instantly recognisable among supporters.

Beyond his political messaging, Shah’s earlier rap songs also criticised the country’s political system and government failures, helping him gain traction among young citizens frustrated with traditional politics.

For the current election, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has fielded nine Gen-Z candidates, several of whom are reportedly close to Shah. Across all parties, around 160 Gen-Z candidates are contesting in the polls, though only 15 are women, despite significant female participation during the 2025 protests.

When Will The Results Be Announced?

Nepal is voting today, and vote counting is expected to begin within the next 24 hours. The final outcome for the 165 seats in the lower house is likely to emerge late on March 6 or early on March 7.

As the counting approaches, the spotlight remains firmly on whether the youth-driven momentum represented by Balendra Shah can reshape Nepal’s political landscape.

Related Video

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
KP Sharma Oli Balendra Shah Nepal Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Election 2026: Who Is Balendra Shah? The Rapper-Turned Mayor Challenging Veteran KP Sharma Oli
Nepal Election 2026: Who Is Balendra Shah? The Rapper-Turned Mayor Challenging Veteran KP Sharma Oli
World
'Shed Trump's Blood': Iran Ayatollah Targets Israel, US President In Rare Televised Message
'Shed Trump's Blood': Iran Ayatollah Targets Israel, US President In Rare Televised Message
World
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: US Will 'Bitterly Regret' Sinking Ships, Warns Iranian FM Araghchi
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: US Will 'Bitterly Regret' Sinking Ships, Warns Iranian FM Araghchi
World
Iran War In India's Backyard: US Strike On IRIS Dena Warship Weeks After Vizag Exercise Is A Strategic Shock
Iran War In India's Backyard: US Strike On IRIS Dena Warship Weeks After Vizag Exercise Is A Strategic Shock
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Bihar Power Alert: RJD's Chandrashekhar Alleges BJP Removed Nitish Kumar
Bihar Political Heat: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, RJD Targets BJP
Bihar Political Exit: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, JD(U) Workers Show Mixed Emotions
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Announces Plan to Join Rajya Sabha, Sparks Bihar Power Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget