Nepal’s 2026 national elections have captured widespread attention as the country votes in its first major polls following the Gen-Z-led uprising of 2025. At the heart of the political contest is an intriguing face-off between Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Oli, who lost power after the protests that shook the country in September 2025, has returned to the political arena. Meanwhile, Shah, widely known as Balen, has emerged as the symbol of a growing youth-driven political movement. With more than 40% of Nepal’s population under the age of 35, the election is increasingly being framed as a battle between young voters seeking change and long-established political leadership.

Who Is Balendra Shah?

Nepal's next prime minister might be a rapper



Balendra Shah — aka Balen — is crushing it in the polls ahead of the March 5 election after last year's 'Gen Z' uprising



The 35-year-old rapper first blew up as Kathmandu's mayor in 2022 — now he's the front-runner for the top job

Before entering politics, Balendra Shah was largely unknown outside music circles. In 2013, he gained attention as a rapper, quickly building a following through his outspoken lyrics and commentary on governance.

Nearly a decade later, Shah shocked Nepal’s political establishment. In May 2022, he contested the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate and secured a decisive victory over candidates from established political parties.

The 35-year-old leader further strengthened his popularity during the 2025 Gen-Z protests, when many young demonstrators viewed him as a potential interim leader. However, Shah publicly supported former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki for that role.

During his tenure as mayor, Shah focused on civic issues, particularly Kathmandu’s long-standing waste management challenges, helping to build an image as a reform-oriented leader.

Academically, Shah holds a civil engineering degree from Himalayan Whitehouse International College in Kathmandu and later completed a postgraduate degree in structural engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, India. He is currently pursuing a PhD in traditional infrastructure at Kathmandu University.

Controversial Remarks On India And China

Nepal’s geopolitical position between India and China often shapes its political discourse. While Nepal has historically maintained close ties with India, China has increasingly sought influence in the Himalayan nation.

In November, Shah sparked controversy after posting a strongly worded message on Facebook that criticised several global powers and domestic political parties. In the post, he wrote:

“F* America, F*** India, F*** China, F*** UML, F*** Congress, F*** RSP, F*** RPP, F*** Maobaadi. You Guys all Combined can do nothing.”**

The post was removed less than half an hour later, reportedly due to the constitutional responsibilities associated with his position as Kathmandu’s mayor.

Interestingly, only two months later, Shah joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), one of the political parties he had criticised in the same post.

Strong Support Among Youth Voters

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal: Residents in Kathmandu broke into spontaneous singing and dancing in the streets to celebrate the campaign of former mayor and rapper Balendra 'Balen' Shah. (02.03) pic.twitter.com/iDbxKe9GZV — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026

Balendra Shah’s appeal largely stems from his strong connection with younger voters. His public persona, often seen wearing black sunglasses and a black coat, has become instantly recognisable among supporters.

Beyond his political messaging, Shah’s earlier rap songs also criticised the country’s political system and government failures, helping him gain traction among young citizens frustrated with traditional politics.

For the current election, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has fielded nine Gen-Z candidates, several of whom are reportedly close to Shah. Across all parties, around 160 Gen-Z candidates are contesting in the polls, though only 15 are women, despite significant female participation during the 2025 protests.

When Will The Results Be Announced?

Nepal is voting today, and vote counting is expected to begin within the next 24 hours. The final outcome for the 165 seats in the lower house is likely to emerge late on March 6 or early on March 7.

As the counting approaches, the spotlight remains firmly on whether the youth-driven momentum represented by Balendra Shah can reshape Nepal’s political landscape.