Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims BJP Workers Attacked Her

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday alleged that she was being attacked by "BJP goons" while the West Bengal Police remained passive.

In a separate post, she tagged the West Bengal DGP and the state police, alleging that despite being at the spot for over two hours, the police had failed to disperse the mob.

"They want me to flee & they will pelt eggs/stones while I enter my car. Please do your job. Disperse the mob. Am in NH Dhaba Plassey," she wrote.

Hello @DGPWestBengal @WBPolice past 2 hours & your police is watching the fun & not dispersing the mob. They want me to flee & they will pelt eggs /stones while I enter my car. Please do your job. Disperse the mob. Am in NH Dhaba Plassey. pic.twitter.com/PWmjuJEnaH — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 1, 2026