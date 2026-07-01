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English NewsNewsMahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims BJP Workers Attacked Her

Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims BJP Workers Attacked Her

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 04:57 PM (IST)

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday alleged that she was being attacked by "BJP goons" while the West Bengal Police remained passive. 

In a separate post, she tagged the West Bengal DGP and the state police, alleging that despite being at the spot for over two hours, the police had failed to disperse the mob.

"They want me to flee & they will pelt eggs/stones while I enter my car. Please do your job. Disperse the mob. Am in NH Dhaba Plassey," she wrote.

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BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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