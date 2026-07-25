PM Modi Reacts As Jhandu Kumar Wins India's First Medal At Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar after the athlete secured a historic bronze medal in the men's heavyweight category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, opening India's medal account at the event.

Lauding the athlete's resilience, PM Modi shared his appreciation on X:

"Heartiest congratulations to Jhandu Kumar on securing a landmark Bronze in the heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, opening India's medal tally! His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination, and years of disciplined effort. By overcoming every challenge and excelling on the international stage, he has made the entire nation proud and inspired countless Indians."

A spectacular performance by Jhandu Kumar, who has opened India’s medal tally at the #CWG2026 by winning a Bronze in the Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event! Congratulations to him. His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination and… pic.twitter.com/kMdkU6RRAF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2026

Jhandu Kumar’s epic journey

Behind Jhandu Kumar’s historic podium finish lies a story of relentless sacrifice, overcoming severe physical impairment, and battling years of financial adversity.

Born into a modest household in rural Bihar, Kumar lost mobility in his lower limbs at a young age due to polio. Undeterred by the lack of local training facilities, he moved to Delhi a decade ago, balancing odd jobs - from selling merchandise on streets to working as a night watchman - to afford basic nutrition and gym equipment.

His breakthrough came under the guidance of veteran coaches who recognized his raw upper-body power. Despite missing out on previous international selections due to funding constraints and injuries, Kumar persevered, training with improvised weight equipment during national lockdowns.

Upon securing India's first medal in Glasgow, an emotional Kumar dedicated his victory to his family and the country:

"There were days when having two meals felt like a luxury, let alone chasing an athletic dream. This medal belongs to everyone who believed in me when I had nothing. I hope my journey proves that physical limitations cannot chain a resolute spirit."