Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET protest injured 130 police, 65 students; 15 FIRs.

3,000 police deployed; FRS identified 2,000 individuals.

Prohibitory orders were announced before violence erupted.

Centre, CJP deadlocked over minister's resignation demand.

The ongoing NEET protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has left both protesters and police nursing injuries, even as security measures have been significantly intensified amid the continuing standoff over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. According to Delhi Police sources, 130 police personnel and around 65 students have been injured since the agitation escalated. Police have also registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence, while maintaining a massive deployment to manage crowds that continue to assemble at the protest site.

The latest figures emerge as negotiations between the Centre and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) remain deadlocked over the demand for Pradhan's resignation following the alleged NEET paper leak.

Thousands Gather Daily As Security Presence Intensifies

Delhi Police sources said nearly 10,000 people gather in and around Jantar Mantar on an average day, prompting authorities to deploy around 3,000 police personnel to maintain law and order.

To strengthen surveillance, police have installed four Facial Recognition System (FRS) units at key entry and exit points surrounding the protest venue. The cameras are linked to the force's central database, enabling officers to verify identities in real time and detect individuals with criminal records or pending cases.

"With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar," Delhi Police sources said, as quoted by ANI.

Students protest in Delhi | Delhi Police Sources say - 130 Police personnel have been injured. 15 FIRs have been registered. About 65 students were injured in the protest. Around 10,000 people on average are present at and around Jantar Mantar, 3000 Police personnel deployed… pic.twitter.com/eI8csRNQdR — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

ALSO READ: President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls

Officials said the surveillance system was introduced following the violence witnessed during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march.

Police Allege Armed Elements Joined Demonstrations

According to police sources, some individuals allegedly concealed themselves within the crowd and targeted security personnel during clashes, with officers claiming that knives and other sharp weapons were used in certain incidents.

Investigators are continuing to examine the violence that unfolded during the Parliament march, which resulted in multiple injuries and criminal cases.

Of the 15 FIRs registered so far, one filed at Kartavya Path Police Station includes charges under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder. The case was registered based on a complaint by a police inspector and relates to clashes reported near Rail Bhawan and Parliament.

ALSO READ: Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial Third Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

Police Cite Prohibitory Orders Before Violence Broke Out

Delhi Police has maintained that demonstrators were repeatedly informed that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force before the situation turned violent.

According to police, announcements were made over loudspeakers asking protesters to disperse as the gathering had not been authorised under the prevailing restrictions.