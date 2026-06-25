Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahua Moitra criticised media for selective editing of BBC interview.

Viral clips highlighted her praise for BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Moitra recalled Adhikari's support, respecting his decision to join BJP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has criticised sections of the media after excerpts from her recent BBC interview, in which she spoke about Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, went viral on social media. Responding to the controversy, Moitra accused some outlets of "mischievously" picking and choosing "juicy bits" from the interview to attract attention while ignoring its broader context. The remarks came after clips highlighting her praise for Adhikari and their personal equation sparked widespread political discussion online.

Media Criticism

Reacting to the viral clips, Moitra alleged that portions of her interview had been selectively edited to maximise viewership. She claimed that some media organisations had extracted only the most attention-grabbing comments while overlooking the substance of the wider conversation.

Her response followed the circulation of short video clips from the BBC interview, which prompted debate over her remarks about Adhikari, a former TMC heavyweight who later joined the BJP.

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Remarks On Suvendu

In the interview, Moitra said Adhikari believed he was entitled to a greater role within the TMC but realised that this would not happen while Abhishek Banerjee remained influential in the party.

"He decided to join the BJP. He made that position very clear. And there is merit to that; there is something to respect in that approach. He went away and fought his political battle for five years," she said.

She also questioned why those who later rebelled against the TMC had not publicly voiced their grievances with Abhishek Banerjee when the party was winning elections in West Bengal.

'A Personal Bond'

Another part of the interview that drew significant attention was Moitra's recollection of her long-standing personal relationship with Adhikari.

BIG NEWS - Mahua Moitra praises CM Suvendu Adhikari 🤯



"I have an emotional connection with Suvendu"



"I cried the whole night when I was denied Loksabha seat. Suvendu reassured me"



"When I contested from Karimpur, nobody campaigned for me. Nobody. Only Suvendu came and… pic.twitter.com/9kf0XBvdDT — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) June 23, 2026

Describing him as "a very good friend", she said he had supported her when she first contested the Karimpur Assembly seat. According to Moitra, Adhikari addressed one of her earliest election rallies at a time when few senior leaders were campaigning for her and also helped arrange campaign flags and other election material.

Those remarks quickly went viral, prompting Moitra's criticism that her comments had been presented without their full political context.

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