French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned that the world is facing a potential “breakdown of the international order” as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing amid growing economic friction between China and Europe.

Speaking after talks on Thursday, Macron said the stability that had shaped global peace for decades was under strain and stressed that cooperation between France and China was vital at such a moment. He noted that while both sides share common ground on many issues, they also face disagreements that must be managed through constructive dialogue and a commitment to effective multilateralism.

Ahead of their discussions, Xi urged France to defend multilateral principles and resist outside influences that could affect bilateral ties. It was a veiled reference to European concerns shaped in part by the United States’ more confrontational stance toward China.

Xi said China was ready to work with France to promote mutual long-term interests and to “eliminate interference” in their relationship.

Fourth Visit By Macron Since His 2017 Takeover

Macron’s visit which is his fourth since taking office in 2017 comes as he prepares to assume the G7 presidency in 2026. He is expected to address the global economic imbalances as one of the high hold priority on the cards. With relations between Europe and China becoming increasingly strained, especially over China’s widening trade surplus, export-driven model, and restrictions on foreign businesses.

Calling for a “new chapter” in economic ties, Macron urged China to increase investment in Europe by 2030 and warned that the current trade imbalance is reaching a point where it risks triggering a crisis. He cautioned that a trade war would be the worst possible outcome.

One immediate worry for European governments is China’s tight control over rare earth elements, which are essential to sectors ranging from electric vehicles to defence manufacturing.

Areas Of Cooperation Highlighted

Xi said both sides had agreed to strengthen collaboration in aerospace, nuclear energy, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and panda conservation, as well as broader global governance issues. He also suggested that China’s upcoming Five-Year Plan would offer fresh opportunities to French companies, even as Beijing continues to emphasise technological self-reliance.

“We support Chinese companies that want to invest in France,” Xi told business leaders, without outlining specific policy steps.

Ukraine, Shein, And Trade Disputes Also Discussed

Xi reiterated China’s stated support for peace while speaking on Russia-Ukraine war but avoided addressing European expectations that a ceasefire must precede negotiations. France has been trying to involve China as a mediator but has seen limited progress.

The meeting occurred as France awaits a court decision on the government’s proposal to temporarily ban operations of China-based fashion retailer Shein after authorities found illegal goods on the platform.

Meanwhile, China has launched several anti-dumping probes targeting European exports. While an investigation into cognac has been largely settled, others, including one involving EU dairy products remain underway, with tariff decisions expected to be announced soon.