Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Delhi-Based Photographer Engaged To Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Delhi-Based Photographer Engaged To Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra

Who is Aviva Baig? Know about the Delhi-based photographer and co-founder of Atelier 11, engaged to Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Who is Aviva Baig? Know about the Delhi-based photographer and co-founder of Atelier 11, engaged to Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra.

Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer, who is engaged to Priyanka Gandhi’s son, Raihan Vadra.

1/8
Raihan Vadra, son of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has reportedly gotten engaged to his longtime partner Aviva Baig. The couple is said to have been in a relationship for the past seven years.
Raihan Vadra, son of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has reportedly gotten engaged to his longtime partner Aviva Baig. The couple is said to have been in a relationship for the past seven years. (Image Source: Instagram/ avivabaig)
2/8
Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based professional photographer known for her contemporary and artistic approach to visual storytelling.
Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based professional photographer known for her contemporary and artistic approach to visual storytelling. (Image Source: Instagram/ avivabaig)
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Raihan Vadra Aviva Baig Priyanka Gandhi Son Robert Vadra Son Aviva Baig Engagement Raihan Vadra Engagement

