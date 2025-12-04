Amitabh Bachchan’s Name On UP Voter List Sparks Uproar Amid SIR Verification Drive

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Amitabh Bachchan’s Name On UP Voter List Sparks Uproar Amid SIR Verification Drive

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
A case of SIR scrutiny has come to light involving Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Uttar Pradesh. Their names reportedly appeared on the voter list, causing widespread confusion and raising questions about the accuracy of the list.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Name Listed In The Voter Records

According to the report, Amitabh Bachchan’s name along with house number 54 was listed in the voter records for the Khushipura area near Orchha Gate. The records also stated that the actor had voted in 2003 and listed his age as 76. Neighbours, however, told news channels that they had never seen Amitabh Bachchan living there and had only seen him in films.

Original Registry In Name Of Surendra Kumar 

Further investigation revealed that house number 54 is actually registered in the name of Surendra Kumar (76), son of Rajesh Kumar. Both names appeared consecutively at numbers 543 and 544 on the voter list. The situation took another twist when authorities discovered that a temple now stands at the location of house number 54, adding to the confusion.

The revelation has sparked an uproar within the administration, prompting discussions about accountability and demands for a thorough investigation. Officials are now under pressure to clarify how such discrepancies occurred in the SIR process, and the matter is rapidly escalating.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Voter List SIR
