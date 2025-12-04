Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesJ&K Issues New Unified Ex-Gratia Policy With Major Changes In Compensation Rules

J&K Issues New Unified Ex-Gratia Policy With Major Changes In Compensation Rules

Compensation for loss of immovable property due to shelling, vandalism, or explosions is set at 50% of the damage amount or ₹1 lakh.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued a new consolidated framework for ex-gratia relief to individuals affected by law-and-order disturbances, with serious effect on the revising compensation norms across multiple categories.

The order—No. 1716-JK(GAD) of 2025, released by the General Administration Department, replaces all previous directives and brings every relief category under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) system into a single, standardised structure.

Revised Categories and Compensation Amounts

Under the new policy, compensation covers magistrates, police personnel, CAPF and defence forces, government employees, civilians, and others affected by combat-related situations.

  • Magistrates killed on duty will receive ₹2 lakh.

  • Police personnel and SPOs are entitled to ₹5 lakh.

  • Deaths during security operations will receive ₹2 lakh.

Domicile vs Non-Domicile Rules

A major change differentiates between J&K domicile and non-domicile CAPF personnel.

  • Non-domiciles: ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for death.

  • J&K domiciles: ₹25 lakh for death within J&K; ₹5 lakh for death outside the UT.

  • Permanent disability compensation is ₹75,000; partial disability is ₹10,000.

  • For non-police government employees, death relief is ₹1 lakh and permanent disability relief is ₹75,000.

Civilian and Property Damage Compensation

Hospitalisation benefits range from ₹500 to ₹5,000, depending on injury severity and duration.
Civilians, residents killed on the border/LoC, surrendered militants, and former informers will receive ₹1 lakh in case of death. Disability compensation mirrors that of other categories: ₹75,000 for permanent disability.

For defence personnel from J&K, ex-gratia is ₹5 lakh, increasing to ₹25 lakh if the death occurs within the UT.

Property Damage Relief

Compensation for loss of immovable property due to shelling, vandalism, or explosions is set at 50% of the damage amount or ₹1 lakh. The upper limit rises to ₹10 lakh for complete destruction of movable and immovable property.

The new framework, issued on the directives of the Lieutenant Governor, aims to streamline relief disbursement and ensure transparency and uniformity for all cases linked to hostilities and law-and-order situations.

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Compensation Immovable Property
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Breaking News: Bengal Governor Flags Irregularities After Babri Masjid Foundation Claim Sparks Storm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget