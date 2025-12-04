J&K Issues New Unified Ex-Gratia Policy With Major Changes In Compensation Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued a new consolidated framework for ex-gratia relief to individuals affected by law-and-order disturbances, with serious effect on the revising compensation norms across multiple categories.

The order—No. 1716-JK(GAD) of 2025, released by the General Administration Department, replaces all previous directives and brings every relief category under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) system into a single, standardised structure.

Revised Categories and Compensation Amounts

Under the new policy, compensation covers magistrates, police personnel, CAPF and defence forces, government employees, civilians, and others affected by combat-related situations.

Magistrates killed on duty will receive ₹2 lakh.

Police personnel and SPOs are entitled to ₹5 lakh.

Deaths during security operations will receive ₹2 lakh.

Domicile vs Non-Domicile Rules

A major change differentiates between J&K domicile and non-domicile CAPF personnel.

Non-domiciles: ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for death.

J&K domiciles: ₹25 lakh for death within J&K; ₹5 lakh for death outside the UT.

Permanent disability compensation is ₹75,000; partial disability is ₹10,000.

For non-police government employees, death relief is ₹1 lakh and permanent disability relief is ₹75,000.

Civilian and Property Damage Compensation

Hospitalisation benefits range from ₹500 to ₹5,000, depending on injury severity and duration.

Civilians, residents killed on the border/LoC, surrendered militants, and former informers will receive ₹1 lakh in case of death. Disability compensation mirrors that of other categories: ₹75,000 for permanent disability.

For defence personnel from J&K, ex-gratia is ₹5 lakh, increasing to ₹25 lakh if the death occurs within the UT.

Property Damage Relief

Compensation for loss of immovable property due to shelling, vandalism, or explosions is set at 50% of the damage amount or ₹1 lakh. The upper limit rises to ₹10 lakh for complete destruction of movable and immovable property.

The new framework, issued on the directives of the Lieutenant Governor, aims to streamline relief disbursement and ensure transparency and uniformity for all cases linked to hostilities and law-and-order situations.