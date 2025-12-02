Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsSIR Row Disrupts Lok Sabha Again, Oppn Protest Forces Full-Day Adjournment; Excise Bill Deferred

SIR Row Disrupts Lok Sabha Again, Oppn Protest Forces Full-Day Adjournment; Excise Bill Deferred

Opposition protests over SIR disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings, leading to adjournment despite govt readiness to discuss

By : PTI, ABP Live | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Relentless protest by the Opposition demanding a debate on SIR led to the adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings for the day on Tuesday even as the government asserted that it was ready to discuss the issue in the House without assigning a timeline.

After two adjournments earlier in the day, the House met again at 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Dilip Saikia who was presiding over the House, urged the Opposition to allow the House to function as the government was willing to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union territories.

He reminded the members that the SIR exercise has already been completed in Bihar and results are evident.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was listed for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha but could not be taken up due to disruption.

Earlier during the Zero Hour, which went on for around 10 minutes, various papers and standing committees' reports were laid on the table of the House.

Members of Congress and some other Opposition parties protested and shouted slogans against the SIR of electoral rolls, an issue on which they have been demanding an immediate discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and there are many members from different parties who should also be heard.

Disrupting the proceedings by members of a few parties is not right, and also anger of losing elections should not be shown in the House, the minister said and mentioned that even late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also lost elections.

While taking a jibe at the Congress on recent electoral losses, Rijiju said they are losing the confidence of the people.

The government is ready to discuss issues, he asserted.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned within 10 minutes till 2 pm.

Earlier, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon due to the protests.

Proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday had also been disrupted due to the opposition protests, leading to repeated adjournments. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha SIR Excise Bill
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
India
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Union Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
India
'Shivakumar Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah After Breakfast 2.0, Leaves Decision With High Command
'DKS Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Put Up United Front After Breakfast 2.0
Election 2025
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget