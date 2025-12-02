Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Relentless protest by the Opposition demanding a debate on SIR led to the adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings for the day on Tuesday even as the government asserted that it was ready to discuss the issue in the House without assigning a timeline.

After two adjournments earlier in the day, the House met again at 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Dilip Saikia who was presiding over the House, urged the Opposition to allow the House to function as the government was willing to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union territories.

He reminded the members that the SIR exercise has already been completed in Bihar and results are evident.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was listed for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha but could not be taken up due to disruption.

Earlier during the Zero Hour, which went on for around 10 minutes, various papers and standing committees' reports were laid on the table of the House.

Members of Congress and some other Opposition parties protested and shouted slogans against the SIR of electoral rolls, an issue on which they have been demanding an immediate discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and there are many members from different parties who should also be heard.

Disrupting the proceedings by members of a few parties is not right, and also anger of losing elections should not be shown in the House, the minister said and mentioned that even late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also lost elections.

While taking a jibe at the Congress on recent electoral losses, Rijiju said they are losing the confidence of the people.

The government is ready to discuss issues, he asserted.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned within 10 minutes till 2 pm.

Earlier, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon due to the protests.

Proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday had also been disrupted due to the opposition protests, leading to repeated adjournments.

