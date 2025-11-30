‘45 Days Without Verified Confirmation Of Imran Khan’s Safety Or Wellbeing,’ Says Sister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Concerns around former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s safety have intensified after his sister issued a strong appeal urging people to “continue demanding proof of life” for the PTI leader. She said this is “no longer just a legal matter; it is a humanitarian crisis.” Dr Uzma stressed that it has not been “27 days” since any proper contact, noting that Khan’s sisters and lawyers last met him on October 16. As of November 30, that amounts to 45 days without clear, verified confirmation of his wellbeing. Her brief, restricted meeting on November 4 lasted only minutes.

Sisters Raise Alarm On Khan’s Condition

Khan's sister highlighted the prolonged period of uncertainty. She emphasised that the family has had no proper access to him since October 16, describing the past 45 days as “long” and “painful”. She added that even her short meeting on November 4 was “incomplete and restricted,” further deepening fears about the former Prime Minister’s condition.

Her remarks come amid unverified social media claims, mainly from Afghanistan, suggesting Imran Khan had been killed inside Rawalpindi’s jail. These rumours coincided with Pakistani authorities preventing his sisters from meeting him for almost a month, despite existing court orders.

PTI Senator Says Imran Khan Is Alive

In response to the intensifying speculation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan told ANI that Imran Khan is alive and being held in Adiala Jail. He said Khan is being kept in isolation as a tactic to pressure him into leaving Pakistan. “It is very unfortunate. It's been almost a month of his isolation, and his family, his lawyers, and even the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have not been allowed to meet him. This is a complete violation of human rights,” he said.

Refuting the death rumours, Zeeshan added: “In the last few days, we have been given a guarantee we have been assured. He is alive and currently lodged in Adiala jail. He is okay.”

