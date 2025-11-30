Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘45 Days Without Verified Confirmation Of Imran Khan’s Safety Or Wellbeing,’ Says Sister

‘45 Days Without Verified Confirmation Of Imran Khan’s Safety Or Wellbeing,’ Says Sister

Khan's sister highlighted the prolonged period of uncertainty, “Do not forget and please continue demanding proof of life for Imran Khan.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Concerns around former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s safety have intensified after his sister issued a strong appeal urging people to “continue demanding proof of life” for the PTI leader. She said this is “no longer just a legal matter; it is a humanitarian crisis.” Dr Uzma stressed that it has not been “27 days” since any proper contact, noting that Khan’s sisters and lawyers last met him on October 16. As of November 30, that amounts to 45 days without clear, verified confirmation of his wellbeing. Her brief, restricted meeting on November 4 lasted only minutes.

Sisters Raise Alarm On Khan’s Condition

Khan's sister highlighted the prolonged period of uncertainty. She emphasised that the family has had no proper access to him since October 16, describing the past 45 days as “long” and “painful”. She added that even her short meeting on November 4 was “incomplete and restricted,” further deepening fears about the former Prime Minister’s condition.

Her remarks come amid unverified social media claims, mainly from Afghanistan, suggesting Imran Khan had been killed inside Rawalpindi’s jail. These rumours coincided with Pakistani authorities preventing his sisters from meeting him for almost a month, despite existing court orders.

PTI Senator Says Imran Khan Is Alive

In response to the intensifying speculation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan told ANI that Imran Khan is alive and being held in Adiala Jail. He said Khan is being kept in isolation as a tactic to pressure him into leaving Pakistan. “It is very unfortunate. It's been almost a month of his isolation, and his family, his lawyers, and even the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have not been allowed to meet him. This is a complete violation of human rights,” he said.

Refuting the death rumours, Zeeshan added: “In the last few days, we have been given a guarantee we have been assured. He is alive and currently lodged in Adiala jail. He is okay.”

If you want a more emotional tone, more political angle, or more SEO keywords added, I can refine it further.

Also read
Published at : 30 Nov 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Latest News International Politics Political Controversy Pakistan Imran Khan Assassination Rumors
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
India
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
India
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget