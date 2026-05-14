Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Delhi Excise Policy Case

‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Delhi Excise Policy Case

Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High Court initiates contempt against Kejriwal and leaders.
  • Remarks against Justice Sharma crossed lines of criticism.
  • Justice Sharma recuses from excise policy case hearing.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday initiated criminal contempt proceedings against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and several other party leaders over remarks made against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the excise policy case. Shortly after issuing contempt notices, Justice Sharma stepped aside from hearing the excise policy matter, stating that another bench would now hear the case while she would continue to hear only the contempt proceedings. The court observed that the statements and material circulated by the leaders went beyond fair criticism and amounted to an attempt to undermine the dignity and credibility of the judiciary.

Judge Steps Aside

After issuing the contempt notices, Justice Sharma said she would no longer hear the excise policy matter since contempt proceedings had already been initiated by her bench.

She stated that the excise policy case could now be heard by any other bench, while the contempt matter would remain before her.

Justice Sharma also said remaining silent may have been personally comfortable, but would have amounted to failing in her constitutional duty.

“My silence may have been comfortable for me, but it would have meant not performing my duty,” she said.

The judge added that individual judges would come and go, but the institution of justice would remain. She also noted that continuing to hear the excise case herself could create a perception among the accused that there was personal bias or resentment.

Also Read: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices

Contempt Proceedings

The High Court initiated contempt action against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak.

Justice Sharma said their conduct fell within the scope of criminal contempt. The judge clarified that courts were not seeking immunity from criticism and that judicial orders could be fairly questioned. However, she said the remarks made in the present case crossed the line between criticism and contempt.

“If you malign the court, the court has the weapon and it will use it,” Justice Sharma observed, adding that courts did not expect applause for their decisions.

The judge further remarked that fair criticism and contempt were separated by “a very thin line”.

Also Read: ‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal

Before You Go

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Delhi Excise Policy Case ABP Live ARVIND KEJRIWAL Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Delhi Excise Policy Case
‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case
India
From Mohammad To 'MD': Why Gig Workers Are Hiding Their Names To Survive India’s Platform Economy
From Mohammad To 'MD': Why Gig Workers Are Hiding Their Names To Survive India’s Platform Economy
News
‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal
‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal
World
UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer
UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer
Advertisement

Videos

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship
Breaking: Delhi Govt Orders 2-Day Work From Home, Cuts Fuel Use Amid Nationwide Savings Push
UP Storm Havoc: 111 Dead as Fierce Winds, Rain and Falling Trees Trigger Massive Damage
Breaking: Delhi Govt Announces 2-Day Work From Home Rule for Offices, Pushes Virtual Meetings
SIR Expansion Begins: Punjab, Uttarakhand Among 16 States Set for Voter Roll Revision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget