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English NewsNewsJP Nadda Meets 'Reservation Hatao' Movement Representatives After Jantar Mantar Protest

JP Nadda Meets 'Reservation Hatao' Movement Representatives After Jantar Mantar Protest

As scheduled, Nadda held a cordial discussion with team members, including Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Nadda met reservation protest representatives in Delhi.
  • Nadda discussed issues, promised another follow-up meeting soon.
  • UP Deputy CM Pathak met student delegation in Lucknow.

Following the August 21 Reservation Hatao movement at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met representatives of the movement at his residence.

As scheduled, Nadda held a cordial discussion with team members, including Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak.

Nadda shared details of the meeting in a post on the social media platform X. He said relevant issues were discussed and added that he would meet the representatives again soon regarding the matter.

The August 21 protest at Jantar Mantar centred on demands concerning the reservation system. The meeting between the delegation and the Union Minister following the protest is being seen as important for further discussions.

Next Meeting Date Yet To Be Announced

Nadda has not yet clarified the date of the next meeting or detailed the issues that will be discussed.

ALSO READ: 288 Indians Missing In Nepal Floods, 21 Rescued; Death Toll Touches 270

The representatives' demands and the government's position on the matter may become clearer in the coming days.

During protests over the NEET paper leak, Nadda had also met government representatives, including Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das. He subsequently broke the hunger strike of Sonam Wangchuk, who was hospitalised.

Brajesh Pathak Meets Student Delegation

On Saturday, a student delegation met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow over the reservation reform movement.

During the meeting, Pathak said the government was taking the students' demands seriously and would convey them to the central government.

At a press conference, Pathak said all the students' demands had been heard carefully. He said efforts would be made to arrange a meeting between the student delegation and a Union Minister within the next two days.

Pathak said the government stands with the youth and would work to ensure that the students' concerns are addressed at the appropriate level.

ALSO READ: Two Pilots Killed After Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur; DGCA Orders Probe

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who met Union Health Minister JP Nadda after the Reservation Hatao movement?

JP Nadda met representatives of the Reservation Hatao movement, including Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, at his residence.

What was the focus of the August 21 protest at Jantar Mantar?

The protest on August 21 at Jantar Mantar centered on demands concerning the reservation system. A meeting with the Union Minister followed this demonstration.

Has a date been announced for the next meeting with JP Nadda?

No, Union Minister Nadda has not yet clarified the date for the next meeting. He stated he would meet the representatives again soon.

Who did Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak meet?

Brajesh Pathak met a student delegation in Lucknow regarding the reservation reform movement. He assured them their demands would be taken seriously.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
JP Nadda Jantar Mantar Protest Reservation Hatao Movement
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