JP Nadda Meets 'Reservation Hatao' Movement Representatives After Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Nadda met reservation protest representatives in Delhi.

Nadda discussed issues, promised another follow-up meeting soon.

UP Deputy CM Pathak met student delegation in Lucknow.

Following the August 21 Reservation Hatao movement at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met representatives of the movement at his residence.

As scheduled, Nadda held a cordial discussion with team members, including Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak.

Nadda shared details of the meeting in a post on the social media platform X. He said relevant issues were discussed and added that he would meet the representatives again soon regarding the matter.

The August 21 protest at Jantar Mantar centred on demands concerning the reservation system. The meeting between the delegation and the Union Minister following the protest is being seen as important for further discussions.

Next Meeting Date Yet To Be Announced

Nadda has not yet clarified the date of the next meeting or detailed the issues that will be discussed.

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The representatives' demands and the government's position on the matter may become clearer in the coming days.

During protests over the NEET paper leak, Nadda had also met government representatives, including Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das. He subsequently broke the hunger strike of Sonam Wangchuk, who was hospitalised.

Brajesh Pathak Meets Student Delegation

On Saturday, a student delegation met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow over the reservation reform movement.

During the meeting, Pathak said the government was taking the students' demands seriously and would convey them to the central government.

At a press conference, Pathak said all the students' demands had been heard carefully. He said efforts would be made to arrange a meeting between the student delegation and a Union Minister within the next two days.

Pathak said the government stands with the youth and would work to ensure that the students' concerns are addressed at the appropriate level.

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