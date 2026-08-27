288 Indians Missing In Nepal Floods, 21 Rescued; Death Toll Touches 270

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Missing groups include pilgrims, workers; 200 Indians sought China assistance.

At least 288 Indian nationals remain missing after floods in Nepal, while rescue operations are under way to locate them, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 21 Indians have so far been rescued. Several groups stranded during the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, including travellers from Indian states, are among those awaiting assistance.

India has stepped up relief efforts, sending supplies to Nepal and coordinating rescue operations through its missions in Kathmandu and Beijing, as the disaster leaves thousands unaccounted for across the region now.

288 Indians Missing

Jaiswal said the 288 missing Indians are spread across several groups. The largest, comprising 73 people, is working at the Trishuli-1 power project.

Two groups of 37 and 49 from Tamil Nadu had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels. Another group of 32 people from West Bengal is stranded in Timure in Rasuwa district.

The remaining groups include 61 Indians from different states and 33 people from Kerala, taking the total to 288.

Jaiswal said around 200 Indian citizens on the Chinese side have sought assistance. India's mission in China is coordinating with local authorities for their rescue.

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India Steps Up Relief

India has sent relief material to Nepal on two aircraft following a request from the Nepalese government. The first consignment contained 10 tonnes of supplies, while a second carrying 37.5 tonnes left on Thursday morning, including eight tonnes of medicines.

India is also preparing Bailey bridges to support relief operations. The MEA has established a 24-hour control room, with helpline details being shared through its X account.

Indian embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing have also opened helplines. The government is coordinating with states from which people travelled.

Asked whether India would send a field hospital, Jaiswal said assistance would depend on requests received from Nepal. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his counterpart and assured him that India was ready to provide any required help.

At least 270 deaths have been confirmed in Nepal, while more than 1,000 people remain missing. Rescue and relief operations are continuing when locally requested.

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