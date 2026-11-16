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English NewsSportsCricketCareers Of 3 Indian Cricketers In Danger After New Zealand ODI Series

Careers Of 3 Indian Cricketers In Danger After New Zealand ODI Series

Here are three Indian cricketers who need to rediscover their form to keep their places in the team.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 09:02 AM (IST)

Team India wrapped up the ODI series against New Zealand with a convincing 3-1 victory. Having already enjoyed success in the T20I series, the Indian side carried its winning momentum into the 50-over format. The series turned out to be particularly encouraging for India's bowling unit, with Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Axar Patel and Aaqib Nabi delivering impressive performances.

Virat Kohli finished as India's leading run-scorer in the series. However, not every member of the squad managed to live up to expectations. A few players struggled to make an impact and could come under scrutiny if their disappointing performances continue.

Here are three Indian cricketers who need to rediscover their form to keep their places in the team.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma remains an important part of India's ODI setup, but his recent performances have attracted considerable attention. Despite facing questions over his form during the past year, the veteran opener has managed to retain his place with some notable contributions.

However, his campaign against New Zealand was far from satisfactory. Rohit managed just 30 runs in four innings, averaging a disappointing 7.50. His performance has raised questions about his current form, and he will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Another difficult outing could put his position under pressure, particularly with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting for an opportunity.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad received opportunities in two matches during the ODI series against New Zealand but failed to make the most of them. The right-handed batter managed only 23 runs across his two appearances, leaving plenty of room for improvement.

Although Gaikwad has been part of India's plans, competition for batting spots has increased. Players such as Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also in contention for backup opening positions. Gaikwad was given an opportunity at the top of the order against New Zealand but could not deliver a substantial contribution. He will need to make better use of his next opportunity to strengthen his position in the squad.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav endured a difficult outing in the ODI series against New Zealand. The left-arm wrist-spinner featured in just one match, where he struggled to contain the opposition batters. He conceded 73 runs in eight overs at an economy rate of 9.12.

New Zealand's conditions generally offer greater assistance to fast bowlers, but spinners Axar Patel and Mitchell Santner still managed to make an impact. Kuldeep, meanwhile, could not find his rhythm and proved expensive.

The experienced spinner will now be looking to deliver a stronger performance in India's upcoming home ODI series against Sri Lanka. With competition for places in the bowling attack, he will be keen to demonstrate his value and avoid coming under further selection pressure.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ ROHIT SHARMA Ruturaj Gaikwad Kuldeep Yadav
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