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English NewsNewsIndia'Even Tea, Coffee Can Be Addictive': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Warning On Social Media

'Even Tea, Coffee Can Be Addictive': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Warning On Social Media

Bhagwat also cautioned against divisions based on caste, language and state, alleging that some global forces did not want India to become a great nation.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 09:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhagwat warned against social media addiction, weakening individual awareness.
  • He cautioned against divisions by caste, language, and state.
  • RSS chief alleged global forces try dividing India's unity.
  • He criticized British-era education, calling for grassroots rebuilding.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has raised concerns over the growing dependence on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, describing their use as a form of addiction that can weaken individual and collective awareness.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 'Maru Ninad-2026' Ghosh Shivir in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Bhagwat said addiction was not restricted to chemical substances and could extend to everyday habits, including consuming tea and coffee. He specifically cited social media platforms as an emerging source of addiction.

The RSS chief also cautioned against excessive attachment to identities such as caste, language and state, arguing that people who stayed away from such divisions would lead happier lives. He said addictive habits and narrow identities could undermine awareness and social cohesion.

Warns Against Social Media Addiction

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said addiction could take different forms and was not necessarily associated with drugs or other chemical substances. Even commonly consumed beverages such as tea and coffee, he said, could become addictive.

He specifically mentioned Facebook and Instagram, observing that social media platforms had also emerged as a form of addiction in contemporary society. According to him, all kinds of addictive behaviour could diminish awareness, affecting both individuals and society.

Bhagwat also urged people not to become overly attached to smaller identities based on caste, language and state. He maintained that rising above such attachments could help individuals lead happier lives while strengthening social unity.

'Some Forces Do Not Want India To Become Great'

Bhagwat expressed concern over attempts to divide India by exploiting smaller identities, drawing a parallel with the British policy of divide and rule. He said the country was progressing in the right direction but alleged that certain global forces did not want India to emerge as a great nation.

"India is the treasure trove of everyone's hopes. But the state of the world is very strange. For their own selfish reasons, they don't even want India to become great," he said.

The RSS chief called on people to rise above selfish interests, petty differences and personal ego. He stressed the need to build an organised society guided by Dharma and committed to national service.

Bhagwat Criticises British-Era Education System

Bhagwat also criticised the education system introduced during British rule, alleging that the colonial administration dismantled India's traditional education system and imposed its own model.

He said the shift weakened the country's traditional strengths and contributed to its decline. Emphasising the importance of rebuilding society from the grassroots, he called for stronger community participation and leadership.

The RSS chief said every village, street and neighbourhood should have between 25 and 100 selfless individuals with good character. These individuals, he said, should stand by people during both happy and difficult times while remaining committed to the country.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What concern did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raise regarding social media?

Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are becoming a form of addiction. He believes such addictions weaken individual and collective awareness.

Besides social media, what other substances or habits did Bhagwat mention as potential addictions?

Bhagwat noted that addiction isn't limited to chemical substances, citing everyday habits like consuming tea and coffee. He mentioned these as examples of common yet potentially addictive behaviours.

What did Mohan Bhagwat say about attachment to identities like caste, language, and state?

Bhagwat cautioned against excessive attachment to identities like caste, language, and state. He stated that avoiding such divisions can lead to happier lives and strengthen social unity, as these attachments undermine awareness.

What was Mohan Bhagwat's view on the British-era education system?

Bhagwat criticized the British-era education system, claiming it dismantled India's traditional system. He believes this shift weakened the country's traditional strengths and contributed to its decline.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Social Media Mohan Bhagwat RSS
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