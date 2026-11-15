‘May Surya Dev Illuminate Everyone’s Life’: PM Modi Extends Chhath Puja Greetings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi extended Chhath Puja greetings, wishing prosperity.

Four-day Chhath Puja began with ritual baths and meals.

Devotees observe strict fast, offer prayers to rising, setting sun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja’s Sandhya Arghya, wishing devotees prosperity, positivity and well-being. In a post on X, PM described the festival as an occasion dedicated to the worship of nature and expressed hope that it would strengthen social harmony and togetherness. He also invoked the blessings of the Sun God, wishing that everyone's life would be illuminated with happiness and positivity, concluding his message with ‘Jai Chhathi Maiya’.

सभी देशवासियों को महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकृति-पूजन को समर्पित यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के लिए नई चेतना और स्फूर्ति लेकर आए, साथ ही समाज में सद्भाव एवं समरसता को और अधिक प्रगाढ़ करे। सूर्यदेव की कृपा से सभी का जीवन आलोकित हो। जय छठी मइया! November 15, 2026

Four Days Of Devotion

Chhath is a four-day festival celebrated with immense devotion across India, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal’s Terai region. Although observed in several parts of the country, these regions remain at the heart of its traditions and celebrations.

The festival begins with Nahay Khay, when devotees clean their homes, take a ritual bath and prepare a traditional vegetarian meal. Dishes such as bottle gourd curry and chana dal are commonly consumed as part of the observance.

The second day, known as Kharna, involves fasting throughout the day. In the evening, devotees break their fast with offerings of jaggery-based kheer and roti. This is followed by an arduous 36-hour fast without food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies to offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun. The evening is marked by prayers, traditional rituals and devotional songs.

The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun before distributing prasad and breaking their fast.

A Festival Beyond Borders

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath is associated with prayers for the longevity and good health of children, as well as the prosperity and well-being of families. Observed on the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik, the festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance.

Over the years, Chhath has travelled far beyond its traditional strongholds. Communities living in different parts of India and abroad have carried its rituals and customs with them, organising celebrations in their adopted homes.