Pakistan Handlers And Failed Bomb Attempts: How Rajasthan Railway Blast Was Planned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman, accomplice arrested for Rajasthan railway blast.

Duo received money from Pakistan handlers for blast.

Two previous attempts to bomb railway line failed.

Blast damaged tracks near border, raising security concerns.

A woman and her male accomplice arrested in connection with the November 3 railway track blast in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar had allegedly been in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and made two unsuccessful attempts to blow up the railway line before the explosion, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police and Punjab Police. The accused, a 21-year-old woman and her 23-year-old accomplice, were apprehended from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Investigators recovered two foreign-made pistols, 46 live cartridges and Rs 30,000, which the accused allegedly received for executing the blast, police said. Preliminary investigations have also revealed their alleged links with two Pakistan-based handlers, one of whom is suspected to have connections with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Pakistan Handlers Allegedly Directed Blast

ATS Additional Director General of Police Dinesh MN said the duo was allegedly acting on instructions from two handlers based in Pakistan, identified as Shah and Chacha. The latter is suspected of being associated with the ISI, according to Hindustan Times.

"The woman was in contact with Pakistani handler Shah and carried out the blast with the assistance of her accomplice. They were acting on instructions from Shah and another person known as Chacha in Pakistan, who is suspected to be associated with the ISI," Dinesh said.

According to police, the woman is a resident of Dostpur village in Gurdaspur and is separated from her husband, who is currently lodged in a Punjab jail in a drug trafficking case. Investigators suspect that she subsequently established contact with Pakistan-based handlers.

The woman had allegedly been communicating with the handlers for nearly 15 months, primarily through WhatsApp. Investigators believe she was selected for the operation because her presence near the railway track was less likely to attract suspicion.

Two Failed Attempts Before November 3 Railway Blast

Police investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly made two unsuccessful attempts to target the railway line before the November 3 explosion, as per the HT report.

Their first attempt was planned for October 6 in the area under the Ramsinghpur police station. However, the operation could not be carried out because the accused did not have access to explosives.

They allegedly made another attempt on October 12 or 13, when they planted a timer bomb supplied by Shah. However, the device failed to explode because of a technical malfunction.

The third attempt, on November 3, resulted in the explosion at around 9.45 pm, police said. Investigators are examining the sequence of events and the alleged role of the Pakistan-based handlers in planning the operation.

Technical Surveillance, Intelligence Inputs Led To Arrests

The arrests followed a coordinated investigation involving technical surveillance, scrutiny of social media accounts and intelligence inputs from central agencies.

A team led by IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary and ATS Bikaner unit in-charge Surendra Kumar worked with Punjab Counter Intelligence and Gurdaspur SSP Aditya to track down the suspects. Dinesh MN said he was also present in Punjab during the operation.

The joint operation enabled the agencies to apprehend the accused in Gurdaspur, a day before police disclosed details of their alleged links with Pakistan-based handlers.

Blast Near India-Pakistan Border Damaged Railway Track

The November 3 explosion took place near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Sri Ganganagar district, close to the India-Pakistan border.

The blast damaged two concrete railway sleepers and created a crater approximately two feet deep. The incident raised serious security concerns, particularly because a passenger train had passed through the same stretch barely 45 minutes before the explosion.