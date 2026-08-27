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English NewsNewsTwo Pilots Killed After Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur; DGCA Orders Probe

Two Pilots Killed After Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur; DGCA Orders Probe

Two pilots were killed after a Tecnam P2006T training aircraft crashed near Kanpur Civil Airport on Thursday afternoon, prompting an AAIB probe.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)

Both the instructor pilot and trainee pilot were killed after a twin-engine training aircraft crashed in a field near Kanpur Civil Airport on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the crash, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. A team of three officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also visit the site for regulatory oversight and coordination.

What Happened

According to preliminary information released by the ministry, the Tecnam P2006T twin-engine aircraft, registered as VT-NBV, crashed approximately five nautical miles from Kanpur Civil Airport, near the Ganga Barrage.

The aircraft was operated by Garg Aviation Ltd, Kanpur, and was conducting a training flight in the airport's Local Flying Area.

There were two people on board-an instructor and a trainee pilot. Both sustained fatal injuries in the crash, the ministry said.

Also Read: China Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods

DGCA Orders Probe

The AAIB has been informed and will conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in accordance with applicable rules. The DGCA team will visit the crash site as part of its regulatory oversight and coordination.

The ministry said the circumstances surrounding the crash, including its cause, would be established through the investigation.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: MEA Issues Helpline Numbers As Over 100 Indians Among 844 Travellers Missing

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur DGCA Kanpur Aircraft Crash
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