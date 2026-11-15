Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By Rs 1.50 Per Kg, New Rate Rises To Rs 91.50

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MGL raised Mumbai CNG price to Rs 91.50/kg.

Increased procurement costs, global gas tensions prompted adjustment.

Drivers, vehicle owners now face additional fuel expenses.

MGL states hike ensures uninterrupted gas supply for consumers.

CNG users in Mumbai are facing another price hike, with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increasing the rate by Rs 1.50 per kg from midnight on November 14. The latest revision has pushed the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) to Rs 91.50 per kg, adding to the expenses of auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators and private vehicle owners.

Speaking to ABP News, several Mumbai residents and drivers described the difficulties caused by the latest increase, saying the higher fuel costs were putting additional pressure on their budgets.

Why Have CNG Prices Increased In Mumbai?

Mahanagar Gas has attributed the price hike to developments in the international gas market and an increase in procurement costs.

According to the company, tensions in the Middle East, reduced domestic gas supplies and the need to import gas at higher rates have pushed up its expenses. The increase is aimed at offsetting some of the additional cost of procuring gas required for CNG.

The company said the revision was necessary to ensure an uninterrupted supply of CNG to customers despite the rising cost of gas purchases.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) becomes costlier by Rs 1.50 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and adjoining areas starting today. A consumer says, "When inflation rises, it only causes loss. Right now, all these things should not become expensive; rather, prices should decrease. Traffic is not ending, and inflation is rising everywhere. Vehicles run on gas, so at least make gas a little cheaper, or let it remain at whatever price it is." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2026

Auto-Rickshaw And Taxi Drivers Face Additional Burden

The latest increase is likely to put further pressure on drivers who depend on CNG to run their vehicles. Auto-rickshaw and taxi operators in Mumbai and neighbouring areas will now have to spend more on fuel, while private vehicle owners will also feel the impact.

With CNG prices being revised upwards again, drivers are concerned about the additional burden on their daily expenses.