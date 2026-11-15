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English NewsBusinessMumbai CNG Price Hiked By Rs 1.50 Per Kg, New Rate Rises To Rs 91.50

Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By Rs 1.50 Per Kg, New Rate Rises To Rs 91.50

Mahanagar Gas Limited has cited higher international gas prices, Middle East tensions and reduced domestic supplies as reasons for the revision.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MGL raised Mumbai CNG price to Rs 91.50/kg.
  • Increased procurement costs, global gas tensions prompted adjustment.
  • Drivers, vehicle owners now face additional fuel expenses.
  • MGL states hike ensures uninterrupted gas supply for consumers.

CNG users in Mumbai are facing another price hike, with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increasing the rate by Rs 1.50 per kg from midnight on November 14. The latest revision has pushed the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) to Rs 91.50 per kg, adding to the expenses of auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators and private vehicle owners.

Speaking to ABP News, several Mumbai residents and drivers described the difficulties caused by the latest increase, saying the higher fuel costs were putting additional pressure on their budgets.

Why Have CNG Prices Increased In Mumbai?

Mahanagar Gas has attributed the price hike to developments in the international gas market and an increase in procurement costs.

According to the company, tensions in the Middle East, reduced domestic gas supplies and the need to import gas at higher rates have pushed up its expenses. The increase is aimed at offsetting some of the additional cost of procuring gas required for CNG.

The company said the revision was necessary to ensure an uninterrupted supply of CNG to customers despite the rising cost of gas purchases.

Auto-Rickshaw And Taxi Drivers Face Additional Burden

The latest increase is likely to put further pressure on drivers who depend on CNG to run their vehicles. Auto-rickshaw and taxi operators in Mumbai and neighbouring areas will now have to spend more on fuel, while private vehicle owners will also feel the impact.

With CNG prices being revised upwards again, drivers are concerned about the additional burden on their daily expenses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new price of CNG in Mumbai?

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Mumbai has increased by Rs 1.50 per kg. The latest revision has pushed the price to Rs 91.50 per kg.

When did the latest CNG price hike take effect in Mumbai?

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) implemented the Rs 1.50 per kg price hike for CNG from midnight on November 14.

Why did MGL increase CNG prices in Mumbai?

MGL attributed the hike to international gas market developments and increased procurement costs. Factors include Middle East tensions, reduced domestic gas supplies, and the need to import gas at higher rates.

Who will be most affected by the CNG price increase in Mumbai?

Auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, and private vehicle owners in Mumbai and surrounding areas will face increased fuel expenses. This adds pressure on their daily budgets.

Published at : 15 Nov 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News CNG Price Hike Mumbai CNG
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