Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Philippines defence ties strengthen; Myanmar's isolation questioned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manila from November 16 to 18 to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with maritime security and economic cooperation expected to feature prominently. Hosted by the Philippines, the meetings will bring regional leaders together amid growing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific. India is expected to press for closer naval coordination with like-minded countries, while also seeking progress on trade ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including a review of the existing goods agreement in the region.

Security And Trade

PM Modi is scheduled to attend both summits on November 17. His programme will include a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and bilateral meetings. Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said maritime defence and commercial exchanges would be key priorities.

Tandon described engagement with the 11-member ASEAN as central to India's Act East policy, saying stronger strategic ties would benefit both sides.

The discussions are expected to cover maritime cooperation in the South China Sea. India has said any ASEAN-China Code of Conduct should comply with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Bilateral trade between India and ASEAN is valued at around $122 billion. New Delhi is seeking an early conclusion to the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), although Tandon said negotiations were ongoing and required more time.

Defence ties are also on the agenda. The Philippines signed a $375-million deal in 2022 to procure three shore-based batteries of India's BrahMos missile. Manila has since expressed interest in acquiring more units.

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Quad Talks Unclear

A possible Quad leaders' meeting on the sidelines remains unconfirmed. Tandon said the government had no information to share. The grouping comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said last month that the four countries had agreed to hold a summit in Manila.

PM Modi's visit will also come amid discussions on Myanmar, which remains excluded from high-level ASEAN meetings. Tandon said diplomatic isolation was “not the right approach”. Myanmar is expected to be represented in Manila by a Foreign Ministry official.

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