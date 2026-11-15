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English NewsElectionBJP Says Candidate Selection For 2027 UP Polls Has Not Begun, Dismisses List Of 209 Names

BJP Says Candidate Selection For 2027 UP Polls Has Not Begun, Dismisses List Of 209 Names

The UP BJP has dismissed a viral list of 209 candidates as fake. State chief Pankaj Chaudhary says the party has not begun its selection process for the 2027 Assembly elections. It urged caution now!

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP urges workers to disregard misleading candidate information.

Political activity is gathering pace in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with speculation circulating on social media that the BJP has finalised 209 candidates. However, the party has dismissed the purported list as completely fake and misleading. In an official press statement, the Uttar Pradesh BJP clarified that neither the state leadership had prepared such a list nor had it been forwarded to the party's central leadership. 

BJP Calls List Fake

The alleged list of 209 candidates has generated considerable discussion in political circles ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for 2027. Responding to the claims, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary termed the reports baseless and questioned where the information about the purported list had originated.

Chaudhary also stressed that candidate selection within the BJP was not decided by any single individual. He explained that the process involved consultations at different levels of the organisation before a final decision was taken.

The party reiterated that no candidate list had been finalised and appealed to its workers not to circulate or believe misleading information. It said only announcements made through authorised party platforms should be considered authentic.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP At Agra Rally, Says Dalit Community Has Become More ‘Damdar’

BJP Steps Up Organisation

The clarification comes after the BJP recently released a list of in-charges for Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh as part of its preparations for the next election.

During meetings in the state, the party leadership had also indicated that individuals who had served as office-bearers at three different levels of the organisation would be considered for deployment in electoral constituencies, drawing on their organisational experience.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, political parties in Uttar Pradesh are increasingly focusing on strengthening their organisational structures and preparing their electoral strategies.

The BJP, Samajwadi Party and other political outfits have begun intensifying their preparations, with discussions around candidate selection, constituency management and election planning gaining momentum.

Also Read: ‘May Surya Dev Illuminate Everyone’s Life’: PM Modi Extends Chhath Puja Greetings

Input By : Nikhil Sahu

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2027
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