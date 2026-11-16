UPESSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Dates And Download Hall Ticket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPESSC released Assistant Professor Exam 2026 admit cards online.

Examinations are scheduled for November 19-20, 2026, pen-and-paper.

Verify admit card details carefully; contact commission for corrections.

The exam features 120 MCQs with negative marking.

UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued the admit cards for the UP-Assistant Professor Examination 2026. Candidates who completed the registration process can now access their hall tickets through the commission's official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

To download the hall ticket, applicants will need their One-Time Registration (OTR) ID, password, and registered mobile number. After accessing the document, candidates should carefully check all the information printed on it to avoid last-minute issues.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to take place on November 19 and 20, 2026. The test will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode, and candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to their respective examination centres.

UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and select the 'Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the "Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026" link.

Step 4: Enter the required login information, including your OTR ID, password and mobile number, in the designated fields.

Step 5: Submit the details to view your admit card on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a clear printout for use on the examination day.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Exam 2026: Check Exam Dates And Mode

According to the examination schedule, UPESSC will conduct the Assistant Professor recruitment examination over two days, November 19 and 20, 2026.

The examination will be held in traditional pen-and-paper format. Candidates should check the date and examination centre mentioned on their individual admit cards before making travel arrangements.

Since applicants may be assigned different examination centres, they should rely on the details printed on their respective hall tickets rather than assume that all candidates will appear at the same location.

UP Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026: Details To Check

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must verify the information mentioned on it. The document contains several important details required for identification and examination-related arrangements.

The following information should be checked carefully:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Category

Roll number

Examination centre address

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

If any information is incorrect or does not match the candidate's application details, applicants should immediately contact the commission and request the necessary correction.

UP Assistant Professor 2026 Exam Pattern: Number Of Questions And Marking Scheme

Candidates preparing for the UPESSC Assistant Professor examination should also familiarise themselves with the marking scheme before appearing for the test.

The question paper will contain a total of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each correct response will carry three marks, allowing candidates to earn marks for every accurately answered question.

However, applicants must also account for the negative marking provision. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

With negative marking applicable, candidates should pay attention to accuracy while attempting the questions. Understanding the marking scheme beforehand can help them make informed decisions during the examination.

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