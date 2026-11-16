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English NewsElectionUP Elections 2027: Kharge Calls Key Meeting On Seat-Sharing, Rahul And Priyanka To Attend

UP Elections 2027: Kharge Calls Key Meeting On Seat-Sharing, Rahul And Priyanka To Attend

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders will attend the meeting, where seat-sharing strategy and the formation of a coordination committee will be discussed.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 06:34 AM (IST)
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  • SP prioritizes winnability, citing Congress's past election performance.

Congress has stepped up its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge convening a crucial meeting on Monday, November 16, to discuss the electoral strategy and seat-sharing arrangements in the state.

The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, will focus on the party's proposed seat-sharing formula with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Congress leaders are also expected to discuss the formation of a coordination committee to oversee negotiations between the two parties.

The meeting will be attended by senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress president Aradhana Mishra, working president Imran Masood and all the party's co-in-charges for the state.

Congress Prepares 181-Seat Proposal

Ahead of the meeting, reports suggested that Congress had scaled down its earlier claim of contesting 200 seats and submitted a list of around 181 constituencies to the Samajwadi Party.

Formal discussions on the proposal are expected to begin on November 17. Representatives from both parties will examine the constituencies individually and assess their respective prospects. The final decision on seat allocation will be announced by the senior leadership of the two parties.

The proposed discussions will be crucial for the INDIA bloc partners as they work towards finalising their electoral understanding ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

SP Uncertain Over Congress' 181-Seat Demand

The Samajwadi Party is reportedly uncertain about Congress' demand for 181 seats, particularly in view of the latter's performance in the previous Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress secured just 2.33 per cent of the votes and won only two seats in the previous election. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that seat-sharing will be determined entirely by a candidate's winnability.

Congress, however, has prepared its list of 181 constituencies based on feedback and ground-level assessments conducted by its state and central leadership. Party leaders believe their position has improved in several parts of Uttar Pradesh over the past few months, creating a stronger case for their proposed share of seats.

The Samajwadi Party has not yet disclosed its position on the seat-sharing arrangement or indicated how many constituencies it would be willing to offer its alliance partner.

SP-Congress To Hold Formal Meeting 

The two parties are scheduled to hold a formal meeting in Lucknow on November 17 to discuss their alliance and seat-sharing formula for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Senior leaders from both the Samajwadi Party and Congress will participate in the discussions. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the parties to assess their respective claims and work towards a mutually acceptable arrangement.

With Congress pushing for a substantial share of constituencies and the SP emphasising electoral winnability, the negotiations are expected to be an important step in determining the shape of their alliance ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will formal discussions on seat-sharing between SP and Congress begin?

Formal discussions on the seat-sharing proposal between the Samajwadi Party and Congress are expected to begin on November 17 in Lucknow.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 06:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS UP Election 2027 UP Assembly Election 2027 Elections 2027
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