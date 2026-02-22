Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsJ&K: Third Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar During Operation Trashi-I

J&K: Third Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar During Operation Trashi-I

Officials stated that the encounter was triggered after security forces launched the operation on the basis of credible intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the Chatroo forest belt.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Security forces have eliminated three terrorists during the ongoing Operation Trashi-I in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, including Saifullah, a most wanted operative of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Officials said the operation was launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs and led to a fierce gun battle in the challenging terrain of the Chatroo belt. Weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, were recovered from the site. Search operations in the area remain under way to ensure no additional terrorists are hiding in the region.

Third Terrorist Neutralised

In a post on X, the Army’s White Knight Corps said troops of the Counter-Intelligence Force (Delta), operating under its command, neutralised the third terrorist during continued operations in Kishtwar. The action was carried out in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the Army, the body of the terrorist and his weapon have been recovered from the encounter site. Security forces are continuing search and clearance operations as part of sustained counter-terror efforts in the district.

JeM’s Most Wanted Identified

Sources identified one of the slain terrorists as Saifullah, a most wanted Jaish-e-Mohammed operative who had reportedly been active in the region for the past two years. He is said to have evaded security forces on nearly 20 occasions before being tracked down.

Officials said the terrorists, hiding in difficult mountainous terrain in the Chatroo forest belt, opened fire on approaching search teams, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire.

The operation forms part of intensified counter-terror action in the Jammu region, with security agencies aiming to dismantle active networks operating across the area.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Jaish-e-Mohammed Jammu & Kashmir Breaking News Jaish-e-Mohammed ABP Live Jammu Kashmir Kishtwar Encounter Operation Trashi
