‘Insult To Nation’: PM Modi Slams Congress After Shirtless Protest At Delhi AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress following the controversy surrounding the AI Summit protest in Delhi, accusing the party of defending actions that “insulted the nation.” Speaking in Meerut after inaugurating the NaMo Bharat corridor, Modi said it was “unfortunate” that leaders of such an old party were openly praising those involved in the incident instead of expressing remorse. Targeting the Congress’s conduct in Parliament, the Prime Minister alleged that when the party “fails to perform,” it resorts to disruption and does not even allow its allies to speak.

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "But unfortunately, the leaders of such an old party (Congress), instead of being ashamed, are blatantly praising those who insult the country... What did they do in Parliament? If they can't perform well in… pic.twitter.com/MZVCI02iYz February 22, 2026

Referring to the fallout from the Delhi episode, Modi claimed that Congress’s allies have begun distancing themselves after the incident.

In a pointed appeal to the national media, the Prime Minister urged news outlets not to portray criticism of Congress as an attack on the broader Opposition. “By calling it the Opposition, you are saving the Congress,” he said, asking the media to avoid what he described as attempts to shield the party.

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress leaders hate Modi; they want to dig my grave. They don't even hesitate to insult my mother... Congress should have remembered that the AI ​​Global Summit was not a BJP event, and no BJP leader was… pic.twitter.com/LfUr6l0GyR — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

The remarks mark an escalation in the political confrontation triggered by the AI Summit protest, which has drawn sharp reactions from the ruling BJP and intensified the war of words between the two sides.