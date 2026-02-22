Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Insult To Nation’: PM Modi Slams Congress After Shirtless Protest At Delhi AI Summit

Referring to the fallout from the Delhi episode, Modi claimed that Congress’s allies have begun distancing themselves after the incident.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress following the controversy surrounding the AI Summit protest in Delhi, accusing the party of defending actions that “insulted the nation.” Speaking in Meerut after inaugurating the NaMo Bharat corridor, Modi said it was “unfortunate” that leaders of such an old party were openly praising those involved in the incident instead of expressing remorse. Targeting the Congress’s conduct in Parliament, the Prime Minister alleged that when the party “fails to perform,” it resorts to disruption and does not even allow its allies to speak.

Referring to the fallout from the Delhi episode, Modi claimed that Congress’s allies have begun distancing themselves after the incident.

In a pointed appeal to the national media, the Prime Minister urged news outlets not to portray criticism of Congress as an attack on the broader Opposition. “By calling it the Opposition, you are saving the Congress,” he said, asking the media to avoid what he described as attempts to shield the party.

The remarks mark an escalation in the political confrontation triggered by the AI Summit protest, which has drawn sharp reactions from the ruling BJP and intensified the war of words between the two sides.

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live AI Summit 2026 Congress Shirtless Protest
