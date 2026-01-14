Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Evolving Situation In Iran’: Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

'Evolving Situation In Iran': Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory urging Indians to leave Iran by available means. The step has triggered concerns among families and community groups, particularly regarding students.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said he spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid rapidly evolving developments in and around Iran. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had received a call from Araghchi and the two discussed the situation. The conversation comes as India has issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran until further notice, amid unrest and protests in the country. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also advised Indian nationals, including students, to leave Iran through available means of transport.

EAM Confirms Call With Iranian Foreign Minister

Sharing the update, Jaishankar wrote that he had received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and that they discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran. The diplomatic outreach comes at a time when security concerns have been rising due to protests and instability, prompting India to activate official communication channels and issue public advisories.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated that Indian nationals are “strongly advised” to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice. The advisory was shared publicly on X as well, indicating heightened caution at the government level.

Embassy Advisory Sparks Evacuation Concerns

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory urging Indians to leave Iran by available means. The step has triggered concerns among families and community groups, particularly regarding students.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) expressed grave concern over the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students and other Indian citizens currently in Iran. The association noted that while the embassy has asked students to leave through self-arranged travel, no formal or coordinated evacuation plan has been announced yet.

Citing the “rapidly deteriorating security situation”, the JKSA urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to initiate evacuation measures for Indian nationals, including Kashmiri students, stranded in Iran. The association has also sought clearer guidance and quicker coordination to ensure safe movement for those unable to arrange travel independently.

India’s advisory is expected to remain in effect until further assessment of the security situation, with officials closely monitoring developments on the ground.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
