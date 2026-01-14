Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States has paused visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, according to reports citing an internal State Department memo, in what is being seen as a major tightening of immigration scrutiny under the Trump administration. The move, announced on Wednesday, is linked to stricter checks aimed at preventing entry of applicants considered likely to become a “public charge”-those expected to depend on government assistance in the US. The restrictions are expected to come into effect from January 21 and will remain in place for an unspecified period. Countries named in reports include Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Brazil and Pakistan, among others.

Embassies Told To Deny Visas Under Existing Law

As per Fox News, the memo directs US embassies and consulates to refuse visas under existing legal provisions while the State Department carries out a reassessment of screening and vetting processes. The move is part of the administration’s wider immigration campaign since President Donald Trump returned to office.

The State Department is expected to review visa screening rules and strengthen checks for applicants who may later depend on welfare or other state-funded benefits.

Countries Named; India Not On List

Reports indicate the list includes several high-focus regions, with names such as Somalia, Egypt, Thailand and Yemen also mentioned. India is not stated to be among the countries impacted.

A State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the US would use its existing authority to block those who are likely to take advantage of public welfare systems. The broader messaging is aimed at discouraging applications that are assessed as high-risk from a “public benefits dependency” perspective.

New ‘Public Charge’ Checks

The report also notes that in November, US missions worldwide were instructed to implement tighter screening rules under immigration law’s public charge provisions. Under this framework, officials may evaluate factors such as health condition, age, English proficiency, and potential need for long-term medical care to determine whether an applicant is likely to become dependent on government support.

The development is expected to impact travel plans for applicants from affected countries, particularly those seeking visas for work, study and long-term stays, as screening processes are recalibrated and visa processing remains paused.