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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 August 2026:

  1. NALSAR Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Law Students

    BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students amid the NALSAR row, stressing independent decisions, dialogue and no pressure over convocation participation. Read More

  2. India Turns 80: Putin, Macron, Rubio, Muizzu And Others Send Independence Day Wishes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally thanked leaders of various countries for their messages on X. Read More

  3. Vande Mataram Row: VHP Accuses Sonia, Rahul, Kharge Of Insulting National Song

    Bansal alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party MP Sonia Gandhi insulted Vande Mataram during the programme. Read More

  4. Iran War Pulls US Last Carrier USS George Washington From Asia, Giving China A Pacific Opening

    Trump’s Iran war is straining the US carrier fleet, with USS George Washington leaving the Pacific for the Middle East as China increases military activity in the region. Read More

  5. My biggest earning: Shankar Mahadevan on lending voice to UP Police song

    Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Renowned singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan on Friday said contributing to Uttar Pradesh Police's song "Khaki Ka Sitara" was the "biggest earning" of his career of 30 years so far and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki unifor. Read More

  6. ‘Gadar’, ‘Border’, ‘Sam Bahadur', ‘Chak De! India’: Bollywood Dialogues That Became Patriotic Anthems

    From ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’, Bollywood has shaped how generations express patriotism. Memorable dialogues have moved beyond films, reflecting changing ideas of national identity. Read More

  7. Shubham Jaglan Fires Final-Round 64 To Claim Maiden Coal India Open Title

    Torrential downpours interrupted 2nd round, forcing organizers to trim event to 54 holes. With fourth round called off, Friday’s third-round shotgun start served as tournament’s decisive final leg. Read More

  8. Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open

    Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. AI, Automation Reshape India’s Telecom Jobs As 5G Hiring Boom Slows

    The slowdown in traditional telecom hiring, however, does not necessarily signal a decline in employment opportunities. Read More

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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