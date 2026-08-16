Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 August 2026:

NALSAR Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Law Students BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students amid the NALSAR row, stressing independent decisions, dialogue and no pressure over convocation participation. Read More India Turns 80: Putin, Macron, Rubio, Muizzu And Others Send Independence Day Wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally thanked leaders of various countries for their messages on X. Read More Vande Mataram Row: VHP Accuses Sonia, Rahul, Kharge Of Insulting National Song Bansal alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party MP Sonia Gandhi insulted Vande Mataram during the programme. Read More Iran War Pulls US Last Carrier USS George Washington From Asia, Giving China A Pacific Opening Trump’s Iran war is straining the US carrier fleet, with USS George Washington leaving the Pacific for the Middle East as China increases military activity in the region. Read More My biggest earning: Shankar Mahadevan on lending voice to UP Police song Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Renowned singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan on Friday said contributing to Uttar Pradesh Police's song "Khaki Ka Sitara" was the "biggest earning" of his career of 30 years so far and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki unifor. Read More ‘Gadar’, ‘Border’, ‘Sam Bahadur', ‘Chak De! India’: Bollywood Dialogues That Became Patriotic Anthems From ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’, Bollywood has shaped how generations express patriotism. Memorable dialogues have moved beyond films, reflecting changing ideas of national identity. Read More Shubham Jaglan Fires Final-Round 64 To Claim Maiden Coal India Open Title Torrential downpours interrupted 2nd round, forcing organizers to trim event to 54 holes. With fourth round called off, Friday’s third-round shotgun start served as tournament’s decisive final leg. Read More Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More AI, Automation Reshape India’s Telecom Jobs As 5G Hiring Boom Slows The slowdown in traditional telecom hiring, however, does not necessarily signal a decline in employment opportunities. Read More