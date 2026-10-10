‘Won’t Leave Until He’s Released’: Aaditya Thackeray Stages Sit-In For Tushar Gandhi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has said he will not leave a police station in Mumbai until Tushar Gandhi is released. Thackeray, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and MLA Anil Parab, reached the police station to demand Gandhi's release.

Thackeray held discussions with police officials and made it clear that he would remain at the police station until Gandhi was freed.

Aaditya Thackeray Warns Shiv Sainiks Will Gather Outside Police Station

Thackeray also warned that Shiv Sainiks from across Mumbai would assemble outside the police station. Following his announcement, party workers began gathering outside the premises.

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The Shiv Sainiks are demanding the release of Tushar Gandhi, while Thackeray has maintained that he will not leave the police station until their demand is met.

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