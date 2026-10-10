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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Police Informs Detained CJP Founder Dipke Of Grandmother’s Death, Offers Help To Reach Home On 'Humanitarian Ground'

Delhi Police Informs Detained CJP Founder Dipke Of Grandmother’s Death, Offers Help To Reach Home On 'Humanitarian Ground'

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained ahead of a proposed Delhi protest. Police informed him of his grandmother’s death and offered travel assistance.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained for an unsanctioned protest.
  • Police informed Dipke of his grandmother's death, offered assistance.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, which had not been granted permission, officials said.

During the day, police received information about the death of Dipke’s grandmother. Officials said the news was conveyed to him sensitively, and he was informed about the timing of the funeral.

Delhi Police also offered to facilitate his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, officials said, according to ANI news agency.

The detention came amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the CJP’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dipke's Grandmother Died In Maharashtra

Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, died at her home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district around 11.30 am on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

Her last rites will be performed at 10 am on Sunday, they said.

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained by the Delhi Police at the airport upon their arrival from Mumbai for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP said the three leaders were detained inside the aircraft soon after it landed in the national capital.

A cousin of Dipke said the family had initially been unable to contact him because he was detained in Delhi. His parents had been informed about the death and were on their way to the village, the cousin added.

Family sources said Dipke had met his grandmother on August 15, when he launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign in Hingoli district. He met her once more after that but had not been able to see her in the last 20-25 days, they added.

Dipke's Mother First Reaction

Dipke’s mother, Anita Dipke, criticised the government over the detention of her son and two other CJP leaders in Delhi, saying Ambedkarite people would teach those responsible a lesson.

In a video posted by news agency IANS, Anita Dipke said she felt deeply upset over the detention, adding that her son was doing good work for the country.

“I feel very bad. That young man is doing good work for the country. The government is doing the wrong thing. Ambedkarite people will teach them a lesson and show them the consequences of their actions,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by Delhi Police?

He was detained ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar that lacked official permission. The protest was planned against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What personal event occurred regarding Abhijeet Dipke during his detention?

Abhijeet Dipke's paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, passed away in Maharashtra. Delhi Police informed him and offered to facilitate his journey to his hometown.

What was the focus of the CJP's planned protest?

The protest was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities. Specifically, it targeted issues in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Grandmother Delhi POlice Abhijeet Dipke
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