Istanbul/New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI): The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkiye, ended on Sunday without a final deal due to disagreements on a stronger commitment to transition away from fossil fuels and securing new, quantified climate finance pledges.

Even though the talks stretched for two days after the scheduled closing, no consensus could be reached on the agreement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNCCC).

The last time talks collapsed at a UN climate conference was in 2000 in The Hague, the Netherlands.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell expressed disappointment in his closing statement at the summit.

"The world cannot afford a repeat of this moment. Our process, including the rulebook and precedents, is designed to bring almost 200 countries together. As we have seen repeatedly over the past decade, that delivers results," the UNFCCC executive secretary said.

"Clearly there is also scope to improve, modernise and reform. But not only because of what happened here," he said.

The failure to reach a consensus on the final agreement at COP31 comes at a time when the global temperature rise is set to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

A recent United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report stated that if current policies continue, warming could reach 2.8 degrees Celsius within this century, and increase thereafter.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India engaged constructively and tirelessly till the very end and the country regretted that a consensus on the final draft agreement could not be reached.

"The absence of a final agreement does not pause climate action. India continues to deliver at home, with over 170 GW of solar capacity, and remains committed to consensus-based multilateralism on the road to COP32," he said in a post on X.

Aarti Khosla, Director at Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate research organisation, said there was an overall lack of any serious intention.

"The failure to reach a consensus on the cover decision reflects an abject lack of political ambition and accountability. Despite negotiations extending till Sunday, countries failed to agree on a meaningful commitment to transition away from fossil fuels or to talk about climate security," Khosla said in a statement.

"Developed countries ensured there is no measurable responsibility for financing the transition, while major fossil fuel producers have blocked stronger mitigation language," she said.

Khosla's comments echo what India said in its statement as representative of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC).

India highlighted that there had been a refusal to engage on the issue of climate finance across different negotiation rooms during COP31.

"We were told that despite the increasing needs of developing countries due to a problem that we have not caused, we should not expect our developed country partners to even engage on the issue of climate finance, since it was 'dead in the water'," India said while delivering a statement on behalf of the LMDC.

The statement also pointed out that the final draft agreement did not adequately reflect the principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

The principle of CBDR-RC is enshrined in the legal framework of the UNFCCC. It recognises that each country should take responsibility, but developed countries should bear primary responsibility as they have contributed the largest proportion of historical greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The LMDC statement said the group raised a fundamental question during COP31: "Why are we here and how did we arrive at this climate crisis?"

Moreover, historical and continuing emissions have consumed a disproportionate share of the global carbon budget, it added.

However, the final draft agreement did not mention this, only repeating agreed paragraphs from previous decisions, according to the statement.

The fallouts of rising temperatures are already occurring around the world, especially in Global South -- a region which is least responsible for historical GHG emissions that triggered the ongoing climate crisis.

A recent analysis of 30 years of data (1996-2025) about climate-related extreme weather events revealed that Dominica, Myanmar and Honduras were the most affected countries during this period, followed by Libya, Haiti and Grenada.

Despite this, climate finance flowing from developed nations to developing countries has been far less compared to what the latter requires to tackle the situation.

The UNEP's Adaptation Gap Report 2026 stated that international public adaptation finance flows from developed to developing countries reached USD 28.2-31.7 billion in 2024, an increase of USD 1 billion over the previous year.

However, "these flows are far below the estimated needs of USD 305 billion annually by 2035", the report said. PTI ABU ALC DIV

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