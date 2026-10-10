Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk condemns detentions, calling situation

He threatened hunger strike if protesters are not released soon.

CJP protest against irregularities disallowed, leading to leaders' detentions.

Wangchuk earlier cited Ladakh work, urging peaceful protest.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has voiced support for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi, describing the situation in India as an “undeclared Emergency” after several protesters and leaders, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, were detained on October 10.

Wangchuk, who did not attend the protest at Jantar Mantar, warned that he would consider launching a hunger strike or a foot march if those detained were not released by the following day. His remarks came a day after he explained his decision to stay in Ladakh, citing important work at home.

"India in a state of undeclared Emergency," Wangchuk said in a post on X, criticising the mass detentions.

"I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast (hunger strike) or Padyatra March (foot march) if they are not released by tomorrow," he added.

The CJP and Opposition leaders had sought to protest in New Delhi over alleged electoral irregularities and what they described as “collusion” between the Election Commission and the ruling BJP. They were, however, disallowed from holding the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk Says Situation Changed After His Earlier Appeal

Addressing his absence from Saturday's protest, Wangchuk said he had not anticipated the scale of the detentions when he appealed for unity and peace a day earlier.

INDIA IN A STATE OF UNDECLARED EMERGENCY... Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow. #JantarMantar #protest #CJP #CEC #sonamwangchuk — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) October 10, 2026

"Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared Emergency," he said.

On Friday, Wangchuk had shared a modified version of a famous couplet by Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz to explain his decision not to participate in the demonstration.

"Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva... Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva," he wrote.

The couplet conveys the idea that there are other sorrows in the world beyond politics and other comforts beyond union with a beloved. The original verse uses “mohabbet” (love) rather than “siyaast” (politics), while the original word for sorrow is “dukh”, not “gham”.

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Wangchuk Urges Peaceful Protest, Calls For Unity

In his Friday post, Wangchuk said he was continuing his work in Ladakh despite what he described as government efforts to hinder and damage it.

"Despite all efforts of the government to hinder & damage our work we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes. This includes making artificial glaciers for water security & experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security... to difuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in high Himalayas," he wrote.

Wangchuk also extended his wishes to the protest organisers and urged leaders from different groups to remain united.

"I send my bestest wishes to all & urge the leaders of different groups to stay united & show statesmanship," he said.

He also appealed to young participants to remain peaceful, writing, "Gen Z friends" should "stay absolutely peaceful at all costs".

"I hope we won't let Baapu down," he added, referring to Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy of peaceful protest.

Wangchuk's Role In Earlier CJP Protest

Wangchuk was a prominent face of the CJP's earlier protest, which led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a senior BJP leader, on July 25.

During that agitation, Wangchuk was picked up on the 21st day of his hunger strike. A large march followed on July 20. Wangchuk was in hospital at the time and ended his hunger strike on July 23.

Since then, Wangchuk and the CJP have largely pursued separate paths, with the activist returning to his work in Ladakh.

Explaining his absence from the October 10 protest, he had pointed to preparations for winter and projects related to water security and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risks in the Himalayas.

On Saturday, Wangchuk expressed concern over the detention of the protest leaders.

"I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon," he said.

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