New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI): The Netherlands sees India's continued engagement with Russia as an "added value," as it believes New Delhi can use its ties with Moscow to persuade it to end the Ukraine war, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said on Sunday.

Berendsen is on an official visit to India from November 22 to 23. He co-chaired the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Sunday and reviewed the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership.

"We understand that India has its own history, its own role in the world and its own relations," Berendsen told PTI, responding to a question on India's strategic autonomy and its continued engagement with Moscow.

"We actually see it as an added value of our relationship with India that it has a relationship with Russia and can also use that relation to show Russia that it needs to put an end to this war and accept a ceasefire," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, in its fifth year, continues with intensified attacks from both sides. Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, while US-brokered peace talks have made little progress beyond a prisoner swap.

Berendsen said India and the Netherlands, as trading countries, shared concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation, and needed to work together to address challenges in an increasingly uncertain world.

"I think we're dealing with the same challenges: how to decrease dependencies, how to be more strategically autonomous on critical raw materials, technology and energy," he said.

"If you want to do that, you need to diversify, which means new partnerships. I think the Netherlands, the EU and India are doing exactly that," he added.

On trade, he described the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement, expected to be signed in December, as a crucial step that could open opportunities beyond merchandise trade.

Berendsen also welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tata Electronics and Dutch semiconductor major ASML, saying cooperation in the semiconductor ecosystem offered significant possibilities for both countries.

The MoU was signed in May during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands to support India's first commercial 300 mm (12-inch) semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

"...it is not only about signing a document; it is the starting point of strengthening the partnership, so we are taking the next steps," Berendsen told reporters at a press conference after his meeting with Jaishankar.

Berendsen said his meeting with Jaishankar was their sixth this year, reflecting the growing engagement between the two countries. He said cooperation was being strengthened in sectors such as energy, security, technology, water management and agriculture.

Jaishankar and his Dutch counterpart on Sunday discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in the Black Sea, with Berendsen appreciating India's efforts towards facilitating a possible arrangement for safe passage of grain shipments through the region.

The remarks come amid increasing attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Berendsen said the war had affected global food security and the Netherlands valued India's role in working towards a solution.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said the two sides had elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership and were looking to expand cooperation in areas including semiconductors, technology, defence and renewable energy, while continuing their traditional collaboration in water, agriculture and health.

"There are shared challenges. I think terrorism is one, climate change is another, where it's important we work together. So I'm really pleased today to have this chance to co-chair our inaugural dialogue mechanism for reviewing the strategic partnership," Jaishankar said.

Berendsen is scheduled to meet Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday before departing from India. PTI FHK AMJ

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