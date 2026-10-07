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English NewsNewsIndiaWhy Is Ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar's Name Coming Up Amid Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar?

Why Is Ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar's Name Coming Up Amid Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar?

Raut said Rajiv Kumar was the CEC before Gyanesh Kumar and accused him of playing a role in handing over his party "to thieves".

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

Former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has now come under attack from Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who was speaking in support of Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the Election Commission. Raut said Rahul Gandhi was right in alleging that the Election Commission was working like an agent of the BJP. He said Rajiv Kumar was the CEC before Gyanesh Kumar and accused him of playing a role in handing over his party "to thieves".

"Before Gyanesh Kumar, Rajiv Kumar was the Chief Election Commissioner. The work of handing over our party to thieves was done by former CEC Rajiv Kumar. Rajiv Kumar had also given a decision in the NCP matter," Raut said.

Raut further alleged that the practice of splitting political parties was started during Rajiv Kumar's tenure. "Rajiv Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar are criminals of the country. We will find Rajiv Kumar. We know where Rajiv Kumar is. We also know where Gyanesh Kumar is going to go later," he said.

'Warning From The People'

Raut alleged that the entire Election Commission and the system had been "hijacked" since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to power.

"Whether it is through EVMs or SIR or anything else, the entire Election Commission and the system have been hijacked. This hijacking will not continue for long. This is a warning from the people that we will not spare you," Raut said.

'Yesterday's Protest Was Unprecedented'

Speaking about Tuesday's INDIA bloc march, Raut described the protest as "unprecedented". He said Shiv Sena, NCP (SP), Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress participated in the march led by Rahul Gandhi.

"We took to the streets yesterday. Thousands of personnel from the Border Security Force, whose job is to protect the country's borders, were deployed to stop us. Apart from this, the CRPF and Delhi Police were also deployed," Raut said.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that around 1.5 lakh police personnel had been deployed during the protest. Raut said the movement would not stop and that its "spark" had spread across the country. "Gyanesh Kumar will have to go," he said.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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