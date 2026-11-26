26/11 Mumbai Attack: Eighteen years ago, on November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists arrived by sea from Pakistan and launched coordinated assaults across the financial capital, targeting hotels, a railway station, a hospital, restaurants and a Jewish community centre. The three-day siege left 175 people dead, including 166 civilians and nine attackers, while more than 300 others were injured. Among those killed were several Mumbai Police personnel, including senior officers who confronted the terrorists during the attacks.

As India marks the 18th anniversary, the country remembers the victims, survivors and security personnel who lost their lives during the assault.

How The 10 Terrorists Reached Mumbai

The attackers departed from Karachi on November 21, 2008. During their journey across the Arabian Sea, they hijacked an Indian fishing vessel, MV Kuber, on November 23 and killed its crew members, sparing the captain initially to navigate towards Mumbai.

The terrorists eventually killed the captain and used inflatable boats to reach Mumbai's coastline on the evening of November 26.

They split into four groups before launching simultaneous attacks at multiple locations in South Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi-Trident complex, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House and Cama Hospital.

November 26, 2008: The First Wave Of Attacks

8 pm-10 pm: The 10 terrorists landed at different locations along Mumbai's southern coastline, including Badhwar Park and Sassoon Docks. Gunmen opened fire at Leopold Cafe, targeting customers and staff. Attacks were also launched at CST railway station, Nariman House and the Oberoi-Trident hotel complex. Two terrorists entered the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and began shooting.

10.30 pm-11.30 pm: The violence spread to Cama and Albless Hospital, where Ajmal Amir Kasab and Abu Ismail Khan opened fire. Senior Mumbai Police officers Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar were killed during an encounter with the terrorists.

Explosions and gunfire were reported across several locations. Police personnel surrounded the Taj, Oberoi-Trident and Nariman House as the hostage situation escalated.

November 27: Security Forces Begin Counter-Operations

Wee Hours: Police captured Ajmal Kasab, while his accomplice Abu Ismail Khan was killed. Fires broke out at the Taj Mahal Palace, with its central dome sustaining damage. Indian Army personnel reached the Taj as firefighters began efforts to control the blaze. Security forces cordoned off the Oberoi-Trident complex.

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos subsequently arrived and launched operations at the two hotels. Hostages were evacuated amid continued gunfire and explosions.

November 28: Oberoi And Nariman House Operations End

NSG commandos launched an aerial assault on Nariman House, descending onto its roof from a helicopter.

The operation at the Oberoi-Trident ended with the rescue of remaining hostages and the killing of two terrorists. Security forces also concluded the operation at Nariman House, rescuing the surviving hostages.

November 29: Taj Hotel Finally Secured

After nearly three days of fighting, NSG commandos secured the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel between 6 am and 9 am. The remaining terrorists were killed and the final hostages were freed, bringing the 60-hour siege to an end.

26/11 Aftermath: Political Resignations And Security Reforms

The attacks triggered widespread criticism of India's intelligence and security preparedness. The political fallout led to the resignation of then Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil and Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, among other officials.