Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Silchar becomes strategic Northeast gateway for Act East policy.

For decades, the geography of Southern Assam’s Barak Valley was both its defining charm and its primary economic bottleneck, leaving the region perceived as distant from Assam’s mainstream development story. Hemmed in by hills and river systems, the valley has long relied on fragile surface transport links routinely disrupted during the annual monsoons.

Today, that perception is changing decisively. In a historic 48-hour span, three landmark decisions have placed Silchar and the wider Barak Valley firmly at the centre of India’s eastern growth map. Leading this transformation is the Union Cabinet’s approval on November 25, 2026, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a ₹2,014 crore Greenfield Airport at Doloo in Silchar. Far more than a mere infrastructure upgrade, this sanction represents a structural reset for the entire Northeast.

This milestone is a testament to the persistent, multi-sectoral drive of Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Over the past decade, the state administration has worked to transform Assam from a peripheral frontier into the growth engine of Eastern India, driven by a clear commitment to equal opportunity and balanced development across both the Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys. While Western and Upper Assam have seen rapid highway expansion, the Jagiroad semiconductor project, and emerging defence hubs, the state leadership has simultaneously ensured Southern Assam receives matching momentum, evidenced by decentralised governance through the Assam Secretariat in Silchar, a second medical college, the Silchar Cancer Centre, upgraded educational institutions, and the upcoming Guwahati–Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Expressway.

A New Airport To Overcome Barak Valley’s Connectivity Constraints

For years, air travellers and businesses in Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, alongside residents of neighbouring Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur, have contended with the severe limitations of the existing Silchar airport at Kumbhirgram. Operating as a 70-acre landlocked civil enclave within an Indian Air Force base, Kumbhirgram has already exceeded its handling capacity with zero room for spatial expansion. Restricted operating hours and limited apron space have artificially capped the region's growth.

The upcoming facility at Doloo, to be developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), directly resolves these constraints. Planned with a 12,351-square-metre modular terminal built on sustainable green-building principles, the airport will handle 800 peak-hour passengers and over one million passengers annually, with built-in scope for seamless future expansion. Crucially, its 2,705-metre by 45-metre runway compliant with Code-4C standards and an apron accommodating six Airbus A-320 aircraft simultaneously (along with a dedicated isolation bay) will allow larger commercial jets to operate smoothly.

New Air Routes And Digital Infrastructure To Drive Economic Growth

Complementing the greenfield airport approval is the commencement of regional air services between Silchar and Imphal by Alliance Air. This route strengthens connectivity between two cities bound by deep historical ties, opening immediate avenues for trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchange across state borders.

From an economic standpoint, the ripple effects across Silchar, the commercial nerve centre of Southern Assam — will be transformative. Reliable, high-capacity air connectivity will directly benefit the region’s historic tea industry, bamboo and agro-based enterprises, and perishable horticultural exports that previously suffered from multi-day transit delays. Smoother access will also unlock the valley’s untapped potential in eco-tourism and cultural heritage, while making Silchar a far more attractive destination for healthcare, higher education, and private capital.

Parallel to physical connectivity, the Barak Valley is being integrated into Assam’s technology-led growth. With the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Airtel’s ₹255 crore data centre in Silchar, joining similar facilities in Guwahati and Jorhat —Assam is building a robust statewide digital backbone that places Southern Assam squarely on the country's tech map.

Furthermore, the Doloo project completes a vital regional aviation triad alongside the revival of Rupsi Airport in western Assam and the dedication of the new terminal at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by the Prime Minister in late 2025. Synchronising central support with the state’s aggressive infrastructure push has turned aviation into an essential backbone of Assam’s integration.

Silchar’s Strategic Importance For India’s Northeast And Act East Policy

Beyond commerce and passenger convenience lies an equally compelling strategic dimension. Silchar sits at a critical tri-junction on India’s eastern flank, acting as a natural logistics and transit hub connecting Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura with the rest of the country, while lying in close proximity to the international border with Bangladesh. Separating civilian aviation from the Kumbhirgram Air Force Station carries immense dual-use value: it frees up critical military infrastructure at Kumbhirgram for uninterrupted Air Force operations without commercial scheduling friction, while a modern, Code-4C compliant civilian airfield at Doloo creates vital strategic redundancy in a region prone to seismic activity and severe floods, allowing heavy transport aircraft to rapidly deploy humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) supplies into the heart of the valley.

As India deepens its Act East Policy and builds multimodal corridors linking the Northeast to Southeast Asian markets, a robust aviation and digital gateway in South Assam ensures the region serves as an active springboard for national and international growth.

Barak Valley’s Infrastructure Push Marks A New Growth Chapter

Ultimately, infrastructure is defined by the opportunities it unlocks for ordinary citizens. Through decisive Union Government backing and relentless state-level execution, the Barak Valley is no longer on the fringes; it stands today as an equal partner in Assam’s growth story, cleared for takeoff and poised to soar higher than ever before.

(The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

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